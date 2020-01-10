Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020
What the league table shows
Liverpool remain top of the Premier League, thirteen points clear from closest rivals Leicester - still with a game in hand. 

Tottenham sit seventh in the table level on 30 points with Wolves, only goal difference giving Spurs the edge.

28 points separate Klopp and Mourinho's teams.

As the Christmas schedule comes to a close...
Fixtures pile up at this time of year as teams find themselves playing every couple of days across Christmas and New Year.

It's a difficult period as injuries start to mount up and fatigue kicks in, Spurs' loss of Harry Kane and Liverpool losing James Milner to injuries recently exemplify that.

Liverpool's run has been outstanding, winning 10 of their 11 games in all competitions since the beginning of December - which includes victories against Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sheffield United and a FIFA Club World Cup trophy to top it off.

Since the start of December, Spurs have won only three of their nine games, losing four times and drawing twice.

Liverpool Predicted XI
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Mane
Spurs Predicted XI
Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Dier, Winks; Lamela, Alli, Moura, Son
How to watch the game
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports for UK audiences.

Alternatively, you can follow our live text commentary right here on VAVEL!

What Klopp had to say...
Speaking to the media on Friday, Klopp outlined what he expects from Mourinho's Tottenham: “A very good organised Tottenham side; yes, putting some emphasis on defending, for sure, having counter-attacks – but the team is too good technically that they will do that only.

“We cannot be sure 100 per cent what they will do, but we obviously have signs and we have to think about what he did against us when he was at Man United with his team.

“All these things, that’s normal analysis. Analysis always ends quite a way from the truth, the reality, because we don’t know 100 per cent.

"They can all make their own decisions."

On the role of new signing Takumi Minamino and his performance as a central striker against Everton: “He played there because we thought it was the most natural to him in the first place, especially defending-wise against the ball it was most natural to him.

"But it’s not the only position he can play, no, no no.

"He played in a 4-4-2, both wings, second striker, for Japan the only striker – [there is] a lot he has to offer and I loved the game."

What Mourinho had to say...
Jose Mourinho addressed the media on Friday, starting his press conference by addressing the Harry Kane injury: "That's life. That's football. Of course, it's bad news but we have to be positive and look also to the good news.

"The good news is that before the end of the month we'll have two new players - Lloris and Ben Davies [current injury absentees]."

On the prospect of facing Liverpool: "When I was working with you [as a pundit] I said that Liverpool will become champions and this was three months ago.

"So for me, the situation they are at is not a surprise.

"They are the best team in the Premier League so it's a challenge for us to play against them.

"Of course, we would prefer to play against them with everybody available, we would prefer to have more options, but that's the way it is."

Last time out...
The two sides met back in October when the Reds edged a 2-1 home victory after a late penalty from Mohamed Salah.

Last season Liverpool won both fixtures against Spurs, with a 2-0 win earlier in the season and a closely contested 2-1 victory back in March.

Tottenham's last win against Liverpool came in 17/18 where they breezed to a 4-1 triumph at Wembley.

Early Liverpool Team News
Midfielders James Milner and Naby Keita will miss Saturday's game due to muscular injuries.

It has been welcomed returns for Xherdan Shaqiri and Joel Matip this week as they returned to training - Shaqiri is in contention for this weekend's game.

Dejan Lovren and Fabinho are expected to return to training next week.

Early Spurs Team News
Danny Rose has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury but Ben Davies and Tanguy Ndombele are yet to return.

Hugo Lloris is close to a return as he completes the following stages of rehabilitation following a elbow injury.

Moussa Sissoko underwent surgery on his knee earlier this week and forward Harry Kane is also absent as he is set for surgery on his left hamstring.

When is kick off?
Kick off is at 17:30 GMT on Saturday January 11. The game will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in North London.
Welcome!
Hello and welcome! You can follow along live right here as Tottenham Hotspur host Liverpool in the Premier League.
