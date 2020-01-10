Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
Tottenham sit seventh in the table level on 30 points with Wolves, only goal difference giving Spurs the edge.
28 points separate Klopp and Mourinho's teams.
It's a difficult period as injuries start to mount up and fatigue kicks in, Spurs' loss of Harry Kane and Liverpool losing James Milner to injuries recently exemplify that.
Liverpool's run has been outstanding, winning 10 of their 11 games in all competitions since the beginning of December - which includes victories against Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sheffield United and a FIFA Club World Cup trophy to top it off.
Since the start of December, Spurs have won only three of their nine games, losing four times and drawing twice.
“We cannot be sure 100 per cent what they will do, but we obviously have signs and we have to think about what he did against us when he was at Man United with his team.
“All these things, that’s normal analysis. Analysis always ends quite a way from the truth, the reality, because we don’t know 100 per cent.
"They can all make their own decisions."
On the role of new signing Takumi Minamino and his performance as a central striker against Everton: “He played there because we thought it was the most natural to him in the first place, especially defending-wise against the ball it was most natural to him.
"But it’s not the only position he can play, no, no no.
"He played in a 4-4-2, both wings, second striker, for Japan the only striker – [there is] a lot he has to offer and I loved the game."
"The good news is that before the end of the month we'll have two new players - Lloris and Ben Davies [current injury absentees]."
On the prospect of facing Liverpool: "When I was working with you [as a pundit] I said that Liverpool will become champions and this was three months ago.
"So for me, the situation they are at is not a surprise.
"They are the best team in the Premier League so it's a challenge for us to play against them.
"Of course, we would prefer to play against them with everybody available, we would prefer to have more options, but that's the way it is."
Last season Liverpool won both fixtures against Spurs, with a 2-0 win earlier in the season and a closely contested 2-1 victory back in March.
Tottenham's last win against Liverpool came in 17/18 where they breezed to a 4-1 triumph at Wembley.
It has been welcomed returns for Xherdan Shaqiri and Joel Matip this week as they returned to training - Shaqiri is in contention for this weekend's game.
Dejan Lovren and Fabinho are expected to return to training next week.
Hugo Lloris is close to a return as he completes the following stages of rehabilitation following a elbow injury.
Moussa Sissoko underwent surgery on his knee earlier this week and forward Harry Kane is also absent as he is set for surgery on his left hamstring.