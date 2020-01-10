Patrick Cutrone leaves Wolves after six months for ACF Fiorentina

Patrick Cutrone signed for Wolves last July on a four-year deal at Molineux has encountered difficulties to adapt.

The Wanderers have confirmed Cutrone's departure to Serie A where he will represent Fiorentina on an 18-month contract which will become permanent in the summer of 2021.

The Italian made 24 appearances across all competitions, featuring in the starting eleven only nine times - he scored a total of three goals. His final appearance was registered in December when he came on as a substitute against Norwich City.

His goals came in fixtures against Chelsea and West Ham in the Premier League, while also scoring against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

Fiorentina have begun the season poorly and are currently 15th in Serie A have acquired the 22-year-old's service as he failed to adapt and settle well into the Wolves.

Making profit:

After the agreed 18 month loan to Fiorentina, the Italian club are obligated to pay £16m for the striker - £900,000 less than what Wolves initially paid to AC Milan for his services last summer.

“He’s going. He went before, but then returned on Wednesday,” said Nuno.

“Some details were not totally clear, but now he’s going to Fiorentina.

“We analyse it, but we wish Patrick all the best and, hopefully, he can have the game time – which is important for his development.”

Lack of opportunities:

Not being regularly included in Nuno Espirito Santo's has shattered Cutrone's potential to shine in the Premier League.

"Being able to play in the Premier League for Wolves is fantastic," said the 22-year-old.

In his breakthrough season during 2017/18 he scored 10 Serie A goals in 28 appearances, ending the season with 18 goals from a total of 46 games across all competitions.