Liverpool vs Manchester United WSL Preview: Must win for Reds in relegation battle

Liverpool Women host north west rivals Manchester United at Prenton Park on Sunday afternoon in a bid to turn their fortunes around.

They Merseyside club are yet to win a Women's Super League game this season and sit bottom of the table on three points.

Question marks loom over their top-flight status as they prepare for a relegation battle heading into the second half of the 19/20 campaign.

Newly-promoted United have enjoyed a much smoother season so far as they sit fourth in the table, level on points with Everton.

Team News

New Reds' signing Rachel Furness made her debut last time out against Brighton and Hove Albion and is likely to start this weekend.

Jemma Purfield and Jess Clarke have both returned to training for Liverpool since the new year, though neither were included in the match day squad last week.

Previous Meetings

The Reds fell to a 2-0 away defeat against United back in September following second half goals from Lauren James and Katie Zelem.

The Red Devils also overcame Liverpool back in August 2018 with a 1-0 win in the group stage of the 18/19 FA WSL Cup, Casey Stoney's side were in the second division at the time.

Current form

Liverpool's difficult 19/20 campaign became even more challenging last week after they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Brighton, whilst their relegation rivals Bristol City secured an unlikely victory over Sunday's opponents.

United's loss to City came as a surprise, as Stoney's side had won five games in the league this season - City were yet to win a game.

Vicky Jepson's side are also yet to win a game this season, drawing only three games against Chelsea, West Ham and Bristol.

Players to look out for

Manchester United forward Lauren James signed her first professional contract for the club last month and the 18-year-old has made a real statement in the league this season.

One of her six goals this term came against the Reds back in the September and she's proved how clinical she is in front of goal.

For Liverpool, Rinsola Babajide was a player identified by Jepson as someone who creates a lot of opportunities.

Her pace down the wing has caused a number of teams problems this season and she'll become a real force once she can find the final product.

What the Liverpool boss had to say...

In her column for liverpoolfc.com, Jepson reflected on last week's defeat and identified where her team need to improve going forward.

She said: "When the final whistle went at Brighton we were deflated and emotional because we certainly had enough opportunities to win the game.

"But, we didn’t take some great chance and ended up on the wrong end of a 1-0 defeat.

"What we are lacking at the moment is putting the ball in the back of the net.

"Rinsola Babajide created many opportunities for herself with some good play and others had chances too but it just wasn’t to be."

She also looked ahead to Sunday's fixture, saying: "We are in a better place than when we played them earlier on in the season.

"We are fitter and much stronger now and we’ve got a new addition to the team.

"I have a lot of respect for Casey and we speak quite a bit giving each other support but when these two badges meet it brings a bit of extra excitement.

"We hope we will be the team smiling at the end of the game on Sunday."