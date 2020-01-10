Tottenham Hotspur Women vs West Ham Women: A mid-table six-pointer at The Hive

There will be a fresh sense of optimism at The Hive on Sunday, as Tottenham Hotspur come up against West Ham, and not the formidable Manchester City side they faced a week ago. The Hammers, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the new year 12 days in, as their last fixture vs Everton was postponed due to a flu outbreak in the squad.

If facing Man City last week is a game that can be written off as a learning experience then facing West Ham is nothing of the sort for Tottenham. West Ham are breathing on the necks of their London rivals, sitting three points behind Spurs in the WSL with two games in hand. Spurs have won only once in their last five games and the pressure is on them to maintain their position in the table.

Tottenham have faced West Ham twice already this season and have been victorious on both occasions. They won 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the Continental Cup at the Rush Green Stadium in October. More notably, at the London Stadium in September, Spurs beat West Ham 2-0 in front of nearly 25,000 fans.

Pre-match quotes

Tottenham Head Coach, Karen Hills, told tottenhamhotspur.com that she isn’t expecting an easy game this time around, despite having the edge in their last two outings vs the Hammers.

“We’re expecting a tough game against West Ham after beating them twice away from home this season and we know they’ll put up a good fight on Sunday,” she told the Spurs website.

“Our game at the London Stadium was a massive highlight for us this season but I think the game this weekend is going to be a completely different encounter. Both teams are capable of winning on their day and I feel that we are quite evenly matched, and another three points will be massive for both sides.”

When and where?

The London derby will take place on Sunday 12 January at the Hive Stadium, kicking off at 2pm.