Honours even at the Bet 365 Stadium as Stoke win an impressive point against high-flying Lions

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Michael O'Neill manager of Stoke City gestures during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Reading at Bet365 Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Stoke and Millwall played out a goalless draw which the home side would feel like they should have come out with three points.

Sam Vokes, James McClean and Tyrese Campbell all came close for the home side while Millwall may feel aggrieved by their penalty appeals being rejected by referee Jeremy Simpson who then gave Shaun Williams his marching orders for a dangerous challenge on Liam Lindsay.

Story of the match

It was a very scrappy first half which saw both sides struggle to create many real openings and chances.

However, the first chance of the match did come inside the sixth minute when 20-year-old Tyrese Campbell did well to let the ball run across his path on the edge of the area onto his right foot, but his shot was too high to trouble Bartosz Bialkowski in the Millwall goal.

The visitors did reply to the early pressure by Stoke, however, and they came so close to taking the lead just five minutes later through Tom Bradshaw who found himself bearing down on goal - Jack Butland saving the Potters with a fantastic save low to his right.

Although, it was Stoke who would take control of the game from there on, with Millwall opting to sit back and counter with pace - just lacking quality in the final ball.

Danny Batth was inches away from a tap-in at the back post from a corner before Vokes narrowly missed the target from his header.

The former Burnley striker then almost caught Bialkowski in no man's land after McClean's cross on the stroke of half-time, but he was unable to divert the ball goalbound ensuring the score remained level during the interval.

Stoke looked the better side at the beginning of the second half with some crisp passing and high-intensity pressing which should have resulted in a goal or two.

Skillful midfielder Nick Powell blasted his shot way over the bar before Republic of Ireland international McClean - who had been receiving his usual dose of stick from the away fans - scuffed his half-volley attempt from just inside the area.

Chaos soon ensued midway through the second half when a Stoke corner which saw Campbell's header cleared off the line by Alex Pearce followed by two Millwall penalty appeals just moments after when Shaun Hutchinson tumbled to the floor after a corner and Bradshaw looked as though he was clipped seconds later.

With five minutes left of normal time, Williams shot him and his side in the foot by making a very dangerous challenge with his elbow on Lindsay - the former receiving a red card and the latter lucky not to receive a nasty head injury.

Millwall, however, would eventually manage to hang on for a point, meanwhile, the Potters will definitely feel frustrated that they had not come out with three.

Takeaways from the match

Stoke revitalised under O'Neill - but final ball still lacking

The Potters manager Michael O'Neill came to the Bet 365 Stadium with what has been described as one of the most difficult jobs in English Football - get Stoke back to the Premier League and get them back as soon as possible. The work he has done so far has to be admired as they now look like a side who are capable of playing attractive football as demonstrated at times today and they don't seem like a team who are relegation candidates anymore. However, the final ball still seems to be lacking quality and time will tell if Stoke make a move for a creative wide-man in the January transfer window.

Will Campbell leave?

Tyrese Campbell has been linked with a move to Rangers and Celtic in recent weeks and it is not hard to see why. The young prospect is a raw talent who at times today looked a cut above James McClean on the opposite flank. Sometimes it seemed like Campbell was not on the same wavelength as his teammates and despite Michael O'Neill stating how important it is for Stoke to keep Campbell, will it be too tempting for the forward to play continental football at either one of Scotland's most reputable of clubs?

Poor performance from the Lions

Millwall have arguably been one of the most impressive teams this season in the Championship, but today their performance was lacklustre to say the least. Sitting in seventh, the Lions at the start of the day would have been excited to come up against 21st placed Stoke, but obviously the challenge in front of them was one that not many people would have expected and the visitors failed to up their game to match the level Stoke were playing at. The intensity was low, their movement was slow, the defending at times was shaky and the attacks were not threatening. As a result, it's a long journey back to London for them and they will only be adding a point to their campaign for a play-off push.

Man of the match: Nick Powell

It was very hard to pick a man of the match in a game where both sides struggled to create clear chances but Powell at times put the home crowd on their feet with some quick footwork and brilliant skills to get away from at times, groups of Millwall players surrounding him.