Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool: Spurs tale comes full circle as Liverpool's grip on title grows

Tottenham Hotspur will forever be embedded in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool story.



The script has now come full circle.

Embed from Getty Images

Spurs story comes full circle as Liverpool's transformation is clear

A transformation that stemmed from a chastening 4-1 defeat at Wembley back in October 2017, it seems fitting that the Reds marked the best start ever made in English football history with a 1-0 win against the same opponent on their inaugural visit to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Following the 4-1 defeat over two years ago, Liverpool were ninth in the table, seven points behind Spurs in third after nine games having conceded sixteen goals - their worst record since 1965.

The contrasting trajectory of both clubs since could not have been clearer.

Indeed, in the years since Liverpool have lost just four of the 87 league games played, while Tottenham have lost 26 from 88.

The Reds have not lost a league game for 373 days. Spurs have lost fifteen of out of 38 in the same time.

It wasn’t pretty for Liverpool at times – few would’ve expected it to be - but Klopp’s side once again showed the depth of their qualities, digging deep to get themselves over the line and cement their position at the Premier League summit, with sixteen points now separating them from second-placed Leicester.

The depth of their armour is precisely what’s put them in such a dominant position with their own destiny in their hands.

Indeed, Saturday's win was a perfect collaboration of dominance and determination, with the Reds boasting 70 percent of possession for 70 minutes before digging deep to see out a late surge from Mourinho's side.

20 wins and 1 draw now marks the best ever start made in the first 21 games across Europe’s top five leagues.

Another win, another record broken. Klopp’s side may remain tight lipped on the Premier League title, but their grip on the elusive prize continues to grow tighter.

Embed from Getty Images

The Reds continue to find a way through as Mourinho's bus breached

The opening half hour was played to Mourinho’s symphony; every Spurs player was parked inside their own half as he tasked Liverpool with the challenge of breaking down his double decker bus – a tactic that has delivered fruitful rewards in the past.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, included in the starting lineup ahead of Adam Lallana, would come closest, with his fierce drive cannoning off the post following bright play by Roberto Firmino, as Liverpool looked like the home side, holding 81% of possession inside the opening 20 minutes.

In the past you would’ve been forgiven for wondering whether Liverpool would find a way through after a stalemate on the half hour mark.

This season though, the Reds have made it a certainty, quashing all doubt over their ability to bulldoze their way to goal.

They always find a way through the door, no matter the obstacle.

This time Roberto Firmino would be the one to sprinkle the magic dust.

Jordan Henderson embodied Liverpool’s hunger in the build-up, getting in ahead of Dele Alli to win possession before playing it to Mohamed Salah, who did well to stave off pressure from the Spurs defence before slotting in Firmino.

From there, it was all about the Brazilian’s first touch, which took Tanganga out of the game, gifting him the room to power a low shot into the bottom corner as Mourinho’s bus was breached.

Spurs were forced to show more attacking intent from then on and weren’t shy of chances as Son Heung-Min blazed a glorious chance over the bar before Giovani Lo Celso somehow failed to convert at the back post.

However, Klopp’s side dug deep in the final twenty to repel their advances, and while it was far less comfortable than the German would’ve hoped, the outcome remained the same for the league leaders.

Another away ground boxed off, another three points to take back to Merseyside.

Another step closer to the promised land.