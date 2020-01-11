Jurgen Klopp praises determination of his players in Spurs win

Jurgen Klopp praised the determination and endeavour of his side following their 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, with the victory meaning they have now made the best start in English football history with 20 wins and 1 draw from their opening 21 games.

Roberto Firmino’s first half strike proved decisive as the Reds bagged another three points on their inaugural visit to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. The Brazilian was played in by Mohamed Salah, who did well to hold off the Spurs defence, producing a deft first touch to take Tanganga out of the game before rifling the ball into the bottom corner.

Another gameweek down and Liverpool’s grip on the title continues to strengthen, with sixteen points now separating them from second-placed Leicester City with a game in hand.

Embed from Getty Images

Klopp hails fight shown in Spurs win as grip on title grows

Speaking after the match, Klopp praised the fight shown by his players, who had to dig deep in the closing stages to get themselves over the line, after dominating the previous 70 minutes with the lion’s share of possession.

“We had to play for it and fight for it really hard,” Klopp said. “We could’ve closed the game earlier, we should have. The chances were clear and we had moments. We played some exceptional football to find Robertson on the touchline and then didn’t find the player [in the box].”

“Until 70 minutes, I think we had 70-80% possession, so it’s a big challenge to come here and have that amount knowing about the counter attacking quality of the players on the pitch.”

“It was intense but I think we deserved the three points. It was not our best game that we played but it was a very good one. Really good football in a lot of parts and in the end, a proper fight.”

Embed from Getty Images

Klopp praises Firmino after pivotal performance

Key to Liverpool’s successes this season has been the division of goals scored across the team, with several players stepping up in key moments to contribute to the club’s title bid.

This time it was Roberto Firmino who sprinkled the magic for Klopp’s side, producing a moment of real individual quality to put Liverpool ahead inside the first half.

Reflecting on Firmino’s performance, Klopp hailed the No.9’s impact. “When I first saw him, he said ‘I know I should’ve scored more goals’. Super player, not the first time I’ve said it, it won’t be the last. Really impressive.”

Firmino has struggled to find consistent goalscoring form this season, but delivered when Liverpool needed him at Tottenham, reflecting the team ethos surrounding the club’s ongoing surge towards the promised land.