Manchester United 4-0 Norwich City: Red Devils sweep aside the Canaries at Old Trafford

Manchester United ended their three game winless streak on Saturday afternoon, as the Red Devils defeated Norwich City 4-0 at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring midway through the first half, and grabbed his brace from the penalty spot minutes after the halftime break. Anthony Martial made it three with a thumping header before substitute Mason Greenwood got on the scoresheet as well, slotting home from the edge of the area. All in all, it was just too easy for the Red Devils, who swept aside a very poor Canaries side on the afternoon.

Story of the game

Fortunately for United, Harry Maguire was able to pass a late fitness test to make the starting lineup, coming in to play alongside Victor Lindelof at the heart of the defense. The other interesting selection came out wide, as Juan Mata got the nod on the right wing over Daniel James and Mason Greenwood.

Norwich, on the other hand, were left without their talisman Teemu Pukki, who couldn’t recover from a hamstring injury in time. That meant 18-year-old Adam Uche Idah was chosen to lead the line, with fans hoping he could replicate the performance that saw him grab a hat-trick in his last match versus Preston North End in the FA Cup.

The game followed the usual script of a United affair against weaker opposition early on, as they controlled possession, but struggled to create any clear cut chances.

After an admittedly dull start to the contest, the Red Devils would eventually take the lead at the half hour mark. Juan Mata picked up the ball out wide before cutting inside and putting in a delectable cross towards the back post. His pass found Marcus Rashford, who made no mistake with the finish, redirecting the ball into the back of the net.

Even though United would dominate proceedings, it would be Norwich who created one last big chance on the stroke of halftime. Emiliano Buendia drove forward on the counter before playing Todd Cantwell down the wing. Taking the shot on first time, he tried to curl the ball into the bottom corner, but was denied by a great save from David De Gea.

The Red Devils were given a massive opportunity to double their advantage minutes into the second half. Brandon Williams flew forward down the wing, and was taken out by Tim Krul in the area. The referee had no other choice than to point to the spot, and Rashford stepped up to take the resulting penalty, burying it into the side netting.

That moment seemed to open the floodgates, as United would make it three only a few moments later. It came courtesy of another fantastic cross from Mata, who picked out Anthony Martial in the area. The Frenchman rose highest to head home from close range, putting the game to bed in the process.

Mason Greenwood would come off the bench and get involved in the scoring in the 76th minute. Receiving the ball on the edge of the area, the 18-year-old took a touch before getting a shot off that rolled into the bottom corner.

Takeaways

Getting the job done

Manchester United knew they simply had to win no matter what. After a disappointing Manchester Derby loss during the week, fans at Old Trafford were desperate to see their team respond well.

It may have taken some time, but the Red Devils were eventually able to do just that. They looked much more balanced, especially in midfield. Pressing high up the field to win the ball back quickly, there were still enough players back to break up a potential counter if the Canaries managed to get that far.

Maguire never seemed like he was playing hurt on the afternoon, which is remarkable considering he is dealing with a hip tear. De Gea didn’t have much to do, put he did what was needed when called upon, stopping Cantwell’s low shot that would have tied the game before halftime.

United will also be happy to see their strikers on the scoresheet once again. Rashford put earlier problems from the spot behind him to slam one home, adding to his earlier tap in to open the scoring. Martial showcased his versatility on his goal, leaping like a salmon before powering a header past Krul. Even Greenwood got involved late on, finding the bottom corner with a low shot from outside the box.

It may not mean much in the grand scheme of things, but at least the Red Devils were able to send the Old Trafford crowd home happy for one weekend.

Another rough night on the road

As much credit that goes to United on the afternoon, an equal amount of criticism falls on Norwich City.

The Canaries were last place in the league going into this game, and performances like this won’t do them any good in their fight for survival.

Playing such beautiful football back down in the Championship, they just haven’t been able to replicate that same style at the highest level. Norwich struggled to put passes together early on, and were often forced to boot the ball down the field.

They absorbed pressure well early on, but the defense eventually collapsed as per usual. Bad positioning and careless mistakes at the back have sunk them in the past, and those issues would lead to them conceding four against a United team that doesn’t even score that many goals themselves.

The Canaries now sit seven points behind 17th place Aston Villa, who have a game in hand as well. Norwich will have to change things fast if they want any hope of beating the drop, which means learning from their dreadful showing at Old Trafford.

Man of the match - Juan Mata

Many have been calling for him to leave the club, but this game showed just how much Juan Mata has left to offer at Old Trafford.

Playing out of his preferred central position, the diminutive Spainard was instead utilized on the right wing. His lack of pace usually means he’s exposed out wide, but since Norwich were sitting back and absorbing pressure, this meant more time of the ball for Mata.

He created the opening goal of the contest pretty much on his own, creating space before putting in a cross that was so good Rashford had no other choice than to convert from close range.

Mata made a similar impact for the third goal as well, coming to collect a short corner and quickly whipping another superb ball into the area. Martial did well to attack it and head it into the back of the net, but he wouldn’t have had a chance if the Spainard didn’t put it into such a great area.

In a team full of speedsters who like to counter, Mata brings something different to this United team with his technical ability. That becomes especially crucial when up against a team parking the bus, and Mata’s masterclass versus Norwich proved there’s plenty of reason to keep him on the team.