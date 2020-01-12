Cardiff City 0-0 Swansea City - The points are shared in close-fought South Wales derby

-There proved to be no heroes for either side as Cardiff and Swansea had to settle for a point in this Championship clash.

Swansea’s Bersant Celina came the closest to opening the scoring in the first half when he saw his effort come back off the post before Cardiff hit the woodwork themselves through second-half substitute Callum Paterson.

The result means that Cardiff sit four points adrift of their rivals in 12th, with both sides still well in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Story of the match

It was a tightly fought affair in the first half and it was the visitors who had the better of the opening exchanges. It was wide man Wayne Routledge who had their first real chance of the game as Connor Roberts long throw wasn’t dealt with by the Cardiff defense, but Routledge couldn’t direct his first-time effort on target.

All eyes were on Swansea’s new man Rhian Brewster, who has joined the club on loan from Liverpool until the end of the season. Unfortunately for the 19-year-old his first significant contribution was becoming the first name in Tony Harrington‘s notebook, picking up a yellow card for a late challenge on Lee Tomlin.

As you would expect from a Neil Harris side, balls in to the box towards Cardiff’s big men looked to be the hosts most likely route to goal, with Swans stopper Freddie Woodman having to be alert to turn behind headed efforts from Robert Glatzel and Curtis Nelson in quick succession.

Much had been made of the absence of Swansea centre-half Mark Van Der Hoorn - absent from the match day squad with a knee injury - with the young centre back pairing of Ben Wilmot and Ben Cabango, just 20 and 19-years-old respectively, tasked with manning the fort at the back for the Swans.

After a slow start, Cardiff were looking the better side as the half wore on but it was the visitors who came closest to opening the scoring just shy of the half hour mark.

A rare misplaced pass from Tomlin on the halfway line allowed the Swans to break quickly. Lee Byers brought the ball upfield and with options to his left and right, he opted for Celina, who cut inside and curled a delightful effort goalwards but was denied by the post as Cardiff cleared their lines.

There is no love lost between the two sides and tempers threatened to boil over shortly before half time. Cardiff target man Glatzel reacting angrily to a challenge from Cabango, who appeared to leave an elbow in on his opponent, a mass confrontation ended with both players going into the book.

The game was finely poised entering the second half but there being despite chances aplenty in the first period, the second half was rather subdued.

The visitors saw more of the ball in the early second half exchanges but failed to turn their possession into any significant opportunities, whilst Cardiff looked short of ideas.

In fact, it wasn’t until the 68th minute when Neil Harris brought on Josh Murphy and Callum Paterson for Glatzel and Gavin Whyte that the hosts looked like threatening.

It was the two substitutes who linked up to give the Bluebirds there best opportunity of the game. Murphy doing well down the right flank to send the ball in towards Patterson at the back post. The veteran striker rose highest to meet the cross, however his effort cannoned back off the crossbar as the chance went abegging.

Both sides pushed for a late winner in the last ten minutes, but their efforts proved to be in vain as the spoils were shared.

Key takeaways from the match

Cardiff need to invest

Whilst Robert Glatzel is undoubtedly built to be a Neil Harris striker, his wastefulness in front of goal was evident once again.

He looks like a man short of confidence, highlighted by his rushed effort in the first half when, after doing well to create space inside the box, the German dragged a tame effort wide.

Youth Swansea pairing shine

You’d have forgiven Swansea’s fans for being apprehensive about their centre backs pre-match. Whilst their ability wasn’t in question, their inexperience was.

But the two stood firm, with Cabango’s impressive clearance under pressure in the first half testament to their maturity.

Swansea have South Wales bragging rights

Whilst they may have failed to become the first side to win both league derbies in the same season, a point in Cardiff means Swansea come out on top in their league head-to-heads this season.

The opportunities were a plenty for both sides but a point seems fair as Swansea keep their playoff hopes on track, sitting a point adrift in seventh, whilst Cardiff remain four points and five places further back in 12th.