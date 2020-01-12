Aston Villa 1-6 Manchester City: sensational Sergio Aguero hits hat-trick as City violate Villa

Manchester City produced a scintillating performance against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon as Sergio Aguero broke two records to confirm his status as one of the best ever players in the Premier League.

The Argentine became the highest scoring overseas player in the league’s history after his second goal today surpassing the great Thierry Henry. He then broke the second record by securing his hat-trick and his 12th in the Premier League, moving ahead of Alan Shearer.

Story of the game

City started the game in fine fashion with Riyad Mahrez opening the scoring after a mazy run from the right hand side. The Algerian, in typical fashion, picked the ball up after a pass from Aguero to then nutmeg his former Leicester City teammate Danny Drinkwater. A few more Villa players attempted to stop Mahrez in his tracks but they had no chance as the silky winger moved past them with ease to then eventually slot his shot past Nyland into the bottom right hand corner of the goal.

City made it two six minutes later with Mahrez getting his name on the score sheet once again. Villa were often architects of their own downfall but the second goal epitomised their woeful performance on Sunday afternoon as their defence were in sixes and sevens. Drinkwater, making his debut for Villa today, will want to forget about it very quickly as his attempted pass out of his own box was intercepted by David Silva. The ball eventually deflected out to Mahrez whose strike was clean as he half volleyed the ball past Nyland for his brace.

Four minutes later, Aguero scored his first of the match with a sumptuous strike from 20 yards out on the right hand side of the goal after De Bruyne’s layoff.

It went from bad to worse for Villa right before half time as De Bruyne played one of his trademark Beckham-esque passes from the right hand side. The low ball took out the entire Villa defence with the eventual destination reaching Gabriel Jesus who had the simple task of slotting past the helpless Villa keeper.

City’s prowess showed again in the second half as Aguero stole the show after half-time. The Argentine’s second came after City’s magicians De Bruyne and Silva linked up with the Spaniard, eventually laying through his pass to help Aguero pass the ball past Nyland into the bottom right hand corner of the goal - thus breaking Henry’s record as the greatest overseas goal scorer in Premier League history.

Aguero’s wonderful performance was secured with his hat-trick ten minutes before the end of the match. Villa, woeful in defence, again gave the ball away to Mahrez on the right. His pass to the Argentine was simple but effective as the clinical striker made no mistake in front of goal, lifting the ball past Nyland to secure his 12th and a record breaking Premier League hat trick.

In a day of darkness for Aston Villa there was a simple glimpse of happiness in virtually the last kick of the game as Gundogan gave away a penalty for a foul on Trezeguet. El Ghazi stepped up to take the penalty and took it expertly to finish it high into the left hand side of the goal.

Takeaways from the match

A poor day for Villa who must remain together

Villa were second best today from the first to the last whistle, but today will not be days where they can bank on points as they aim to stave off the threat relegation.

The club’s next three matches in the league against Brighton, Watford and Bournemouth could ultimately decide their fate in the Premier League this season. If the club have any hope of remaining in England’s top tier flight they must remain together and rally ahead of those crucial matches.

City regain form ahead crucial second half of the season

Manchester City will be delighted with the manner of today's result. This was a potential banana skin against the club from the Midlands but their mentality and determination ensured that today's result would only go one way.

The club have been extremely inconsistent this season hence why they are 14 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool. There is still plenty for City to play for as they aim to retain the Carabao Cup for the third season in a row and secure their first ever UEFA Champions League title.