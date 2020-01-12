Simpkins disappointed by Arsenal defeat- Brighton 0-4 Arsenal

Brighton midfielder Emily Simpkins admitted that the Seagulls came away from their 4-0 defeat against Arsenal disappointed following four “preventable goals”.

“We’re disappointed but we tried to implement everything in our gameplan, the difference today was just that quality inbetween.

“We showed a little bit of desire and togetherness, and if we break the game down the four goals could have been prevented”.

Simpkins though said the side were proud of how they applied themselves against the top of the table Gunners.

“Yes we’re disappointed to lose but we’re proud of ourselves and how we put our game plan out there.

“You have to stay switched on, sometimes it’s your concentration levels rather than your legs”.

And the midfielder says Brighton will take lessons from the match into their midweek Continental Cup fixture against Manchester United- which is “just another game”.

“The lesson from today is you cannot switch off for that second, especially as a midfielder. You switch off, they’re in.”

“For us [United] is just another game, we have to get over this game today. What’s good for us is we’ve got one so soon so hopefully we have momentum from today and we can take it into Wednesday”.

And Simpkins was keen to point out the improvement from the reverse fixture earlier in the season, which also ended 4-0 to Joe Montemurro’s side.

“Yes the scoreline was the same, but the game before I’ll put it like this we felt like we got battered, today it didn’t feel like that”.

“It was just those fine margins where we switched off and they scored, and the goals could have been preventable. We’re in a much better place this year, the scoreline would have flattered them today”.