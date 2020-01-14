Brentford 3-1 Queens Park Rangers: Bees go third after sixth straight home league win

Brentford continued their fine form at home, defeating Queens Park Rangers 3-1 at the weekend. The Bees won their sixth game on the trot at Griffin Park to go third and pull within six points of second-placed Leeds United for the second automatic promotion spot in the Skybet Championship.

The hosts scored all three of their goals in a 14-minute span with Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins putting Brentford in command by the 33rd minute. Nakhi Wells grabbed a 62nd minute consolation for the visitors, who are 15th in the table.

Brentford run rampant in a 14-minute stretch to claim all three points

The Bees should have opening stages of the match as Henrik Dalsgaard's long pass was met by Watkins, who went clear through only to be bungled over by Geoff Cameron, but no call was made. He had another go and got his shot off, but it was deflected inches wide.

It wasn't long after that the hosts were in front. QPR defender Ryan Manning pulled Mbeumo back after he had been sent to the turf. Mathias Jensen delivered in low that Benrahma fired home, with help of a deflection from 15 yards out to put the Bees ahead 1-0.

Shortly before the opener, it was QPR who was nearly gifted the first goal of the match as Brentford goalkeeper David Raya made a scrambling save from a header that Pontus Jansson made a mess of. Raya came out from his net into possession, Wells nearly stealing the ball, Ethan Pinnock saving the home side.

Raya's opposite number, Joe Lumley, made a mess of a clearance and Cristian Norgaard sought to put Mbeumo in behind the Hoops' defense. Cameron made the next error, misconnecting with his header, allowing Mbeumo to toe-poke the ball into the corner past a stranded Lumley to give the hosts a 2-0 advantage.

The third was not far away, a result of more fine set-piece work. Cameron delivered from the left, Pinnock nodded back across and Watkins dove to nod home past Lumley and put Brentford in an unassailable position. Grant Hall diverted an effort from Josh Dasilva that Watkins would have met to surely turn home.

QPR looked better as the second half got underway. Cameron tried his luck from well out, but it was well wide. In the 62nd minute, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair played a neat one-two and the ball was cut back to the byline that Wells tapped home to get QPR on the board. Lumley saved from a Benrahma free kick to keep the Hoops in it.

The hosts searched for a fourth goal, but Watkins had a shot go into the side netting and he headed a Benrahma cross onto the roof of the net. A third try was powerfully headed wide as the Bees looked to regain their three-goal lead.

QPR's last real chances came from Osayi-Samuel, who went wide after a cross dropped for him and Raya saved from Ebre Eze. From there, the Brentford defense shut the door and Joel Valencia could have added a fourth only to see Lumley barely hang on. Pinnock nodded down for Watkins, who made a mess of a prime chance.

Nevertheless, Brentford defended resolutely the remainder of the game to close out their fifth consecutive home win over QPR and continue their push for a place in the top two.