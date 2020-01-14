Newcastle United 4-1 Rochdale: Bruce's strong side sweep aside the Dale

Newcastle United easily swept aside League One Rochdale to set up a clash with Oxford United.

The Magpies will look to make it past the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time under Mike Ashley's ownership.

Story of the game

Eoghan O'Connell fired into his own net after 17 minutes.

Newcastle United doubled their lead after 20 minutes through Matty Longstaff.

Miguel Almiron added a third after 26 minutes after a mix up at the back

Joelinton got his first goal at St James' Park after 82 minutes.

Jordan Williams scored a consolation goal for the visitors in the 86th minute.

The Magpies almost opened the scoring after nine minutes as Christian Atsu brought down a long ball in the box before laying it off to Almiron who saw his effort curl narrowly wide of the far post.

Almiron came even closer after 15 minutes as he reacted quickest to a loose ball in the area before firing his shot against the post.

Matt Ritchie delivered a delightful in-swinging cross for Joelinton who was unmarked, however, O'Connell's attempted block ended up in his own net.

Another cross from Ritchie caused Rochdale problems as Williams missed a header allowing Longstaff to bring the ball down excellently before firing into the top corner from 12-yards.

As Rochdale tried to play out the back Robert Sanchez played the ball straight to Almiron 10-yards from goal and the Paraguayan made no mistake.

Emil Krafth almost got his first goal for the club after 28 minutes as Atsu fired the ball across goal but the full-back had little time to react and fired over.

On the half-hour mark, Aaron Wilbraham almost got his second goal in two games against the Magpies but his effort on the turn went just over the bar.

The first action of the second-half came after 71 minutes when Jonjo Shelvey, who had been on the pitch mere minutes fired an effort curling wide of the far post.

Tom Allan was played in down the right and on his debut played a delightful ball across the box for Joelinton who made no mistake sliding the ball under Jay Lynch.

Newcastle failed to clear a corner after three attempts and it eventually fell to Williams who saw his effort hit the post and go in.

Andy Carroll almost made it five with one minute left to play as he reacted quickly to a loose ball in the box before hitting a shot on the turn which rebounded back out off the bar.

Takeaways

Bruce sticking to his promise

Despite having another game on Saturday Steve Bruce opted to field one of his strongest teams.

Bruce promised to take the cup seriously in the summer and has stook to that, fielding two strong sides in both games against Rochdale.

Delivering when it matters

A few people were predicting an upset from Rochdale with the way they finished the last tie, where they had chances to beat the Magpies.

However, like in other games this season against Southampton and AFC Bournemouth they took their chances when it counted.

Newcastle were on a different level for 90 minutes against Rochdale and showed their Premier League class.

Man of the Match:

Matt Ritchie made his first start for the Magpies since August and showed the fans what they had been missing.

The winger recorded an assist and played in the cross which lead to the own goal.

Ritchie's drive, determination and leadership on the pitch seemed to lift Newcastle up another gear as he never let standards drop from himself or his teammates.