Why Brownhill is great for Burnley

According to Lancashire Live, Burnley are reportedly in talks with Bristol City centre-midfielder Josh Brownhill. The Robins captain will cost the Clarets up to £7m if they are to bring him in before the end of the window.

Bristol City are under no pressure to sell but Burnley are looking persistent in their pursuit for the midfielder. Lee Johnson will not want to sell the midfielder but with Burnley's squad not looking any younger they will want to bring in a midfielder who will add some much-needed quality and youth to the side.

The Situation at Bristol City

The former Preston North End midfielder has been linked with Burnley for a while with the Clarets looking to strengthen their midfield in order to achieve a comfortable mid-table finish this season.

Brownhill is very happy at Ashton Gate and his contract doesn't run out until 2021 with the Robins not keen on selling one of their star midfielders.

Burnley have also been linked to another Bristol City player in Niclas Eliasson and on-loan Chelsea star Conor Gallagher who has just signed for Swansea City. Eliasson is more likely to be easier for Sean Dyche to sign than Bristol City captain Brownhill.

Brownhill's Form

Burnley have been in poor form recently with Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes missing crucial games for the Clarets. They are really struggling to score and Brownhill could just be the answer to their worries in front of goal this season.

The 24-year-old has scored five goals and assisted twice this season from 26 matches. He is versatile playing in the middle and right of midfield. Brownhill will be very useful in terms of depth for Dyche's team and he is known for being gifted with decent long-range efforts which is something that Burnley can take full advantage of.

His form may have differed a little recently having missed the game against Wigan Athletic, despite being ready to play but Brownhill will be very useful to a Clarets team that struggles creatively with a lack of goals.

Why Brownhill is great for Dyche

Quality in the final third

The midfielder would bring cutting edge in central-midfield for a team who don’t score an awful lot from midfield.

His creativity is bound to cause Premier League sides problems if given the chance to free-roam in an attacking manner.

He would be able to give more service to Wood and Barnes who haven’t scored as many as they would’ve liked recently.

Can shift from defence into attack

His box-to-box attributes will be useful for a side who can be caught on the counter-attack if not careful.

Burnley’s gain will be the Robins’ loss if they manage to get him. He will provide energy in the middle of midfield and isn't afraid to put his foot in to win the ball.

He can win the ball on the edge of the area and quickly turn towards attack getting his head up to find runners in front of him. This can get Burnley out of danger very quickly if they need it.

His resale value

Brownhill will be a coup for Burnley at £7m, a small price for a team like the Clarets.

Having turned 24 recently, he will develop and continue to get better and better as the years go by. He could be worth double if he continues to show his valuable skills.

A valuable player to say the least and Burnley would be foolish not to go all out to sign the former Manchester United youth player.