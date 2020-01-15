Manchester United v Wolves Preview: Teams meet again in FA Cup replay

In a game that both sides would have preferred to avoid, Wolverhampton Wanderers play Manchester United tonight as the two look to secure a place in the fourth round.

The two met just 11 days ago and played out a 0-0 draw, forcing tonight's replay at Old Trafford.

In a game of few chances, Matt Doherty had a goal ruled out by VAR due to handball, whereas United's best chance came as Marcus Rashford hit the bar.

Form

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team responded well to their 3-1 defeat to local rivals Manchester City in the Carabao Cup by dismantling Norwich City on Saturday with a comfortable 4-0 win.

Despite the victory, there is still pressure on Solskjaer as United's best chance to take back their first bit of silverware since the 2016/17 season could lie with the FA Cup.

On the other hand, Wolves are still seeking their first win of 2020 following their 1-1 draw with Newcastle United last weekend.

Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted that Wolves need to make signings this transfer window, with the squad looking thin with injuries and after Patrick Cutrone left the club for ACF Fiorentina

Wolves' form remains too inconsistent, looking very poor on New Years' Day as they succumbed 2-1 to Watford, less than a week after a fantastic comeback saw them take three points at home to Man City.

A solid FA Cup run would be welcome for Nuno's side, although fixture congestion could become an issue with the knockout stages of the Europa League fast approaching.

Ones to Watch

Man Utd - Marcus Rashford

The youngster has already topped his best goal scoring season, scoring 19 goals in all competitions with his previous best being 13.

The freedom created for Rashford to play across the front line has seemingly benefited him and his confidence.

Rashford is showing the potential that was expected of him in the early stages of his career, and will hope to continue that form this evening.

Wolves - Raul Jimenez

Recent reports have linked Jimenez with a move to Man Utd and while that move is unlikely this window, it is clear to see why he is a wanted man.

The Mexican forward is Wolves' top scorer this season with 17 goals but is also a helpful provider, coming in with nine assists.

Jimenez has regularly caused trouble for United's defence and they would have to play close attention to him tonight.

Team News

Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay will definitely miss out for the hosts, who could also be without Luke Shaw who withdrew from Saturday's squad with a hamstring injury.

Eric Bailly, who has been out with two knee injuries since April 2019, is close to returning to full fitness but is unlikely to be ready to play against Wolves.

Solskjaer may also opt to start Mason Greenwood and could rest some players ahead of this weekend's big clash against Liverpool.

For the away side, Wolves remain without Diogo Jota who is still recovering from a dead leg.

Willy Boly still remains on the sidelines following a fractured ankle suffered in October.