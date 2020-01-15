Sheffield United Women 0 - 3 Manchester City: Pauline Bremer hat-trick fires blues to Continental Cup semi-final

A Pauline Bremer hat-trick and a fine Laura Coombs strike ensured Manchester City made their fourth consecutive Continental Cup semi-final. After strong pressure in the opening half-hour Bremer grabbed two goals before the interval. Coombs added a third in the 73rd minute with Bremer completing her hat-trick with the last touch of the game.

Story of the match

A strong Manchester City side dominated this quarter-final clash from the first whistle to the last. They enjoyed sustained pressure in the opening half hour as they looked to open the scoring.

Nick Cushing’s side were only denied by some good saves from Becky Flaherty in the United goal and also had efforts that went inches wide.

They finally found the breakthrough via Bremer in the 38th minute. Steph Houghton embarked on one of her trademark dribbles from the back before playing a ball through the lines to Kiera Walsh. Her low cross from the right was converted at close range the German striker.

Bremer’s second of the match came just five minutes later in similar circumstances this time Janine Beckie was the provider from the right.

With Sheffield United not coming anywhere close to the attacking third, the second half saw City give a lesson in game management.

They took advantage of their dominance through Coombs who ensured their victory in the 73rd minute. Man City moved the ball smartly from right to left, as they had done all game, before Caroline Weir, on her 50th City appearance, played Coombs in down the left. She then smashed the ball beyond Flaherty into the top right corner.

Bremer then completed her hat-trick in stoppage time with a close range header. Ellen White's shot from a tight angle on the right was deflected up and the 23-year-old was there to head in from inside the six-yard box.

Takeaways from the match

Sheffield United can take positives

Sheffield United, a part-time team, were playing a side in Manchester City whose investment in women’s football is almost unrivalled and who haven’t lost a knock-out domestic cup game since a Women’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea in April 2018.

Although City dominated from the first whistle to the last United worked hard throughout.

The Blades saw out the first 37 minutes without conceding despite City coming close on multiple occasions. When they had the ball, it was obvious that City were sharper mentally and physically.

Despite this, Sheffield United should take comfort in the fact they didn’t crumble after Pauline Bremer’s quick first-half brace. There are many FA WSL sides that would have and tonight’s display showed that if they were to gain promotion this season (they currently sit second in the FA Women’s Championship) they wouldn’t be out of their depth in the top tier - especially with the move to a full-time set-up that promotion would bring.

Ellen White and Pauline Bremer’s lack of link-up play

With City manager Nick Cushing usually opting to play one striker the fact Bremer and White had only started twice together prior to tonight is not surprising. To watch the two play alongside each other it’s understandable why they don’t often do so.

Both played as if the other weren’t there. Whenever Man City had the ball in midfield both angled for the ball over the top which meant there was little link up play between the two.

On the one deliberate occasion it happened City almost opened the scoring. In the fifth minute a through ball from Bremer allowed the England international to be one-on-one with Blades goalkeeper Flaherty. Her low shot was tipped round the corner by the goalkeeper excellently.

Ellen White did help Bremer complete her hat-trick, albeit accidentally. The England international's deflected shot provided the assist in the last minute for her strike partner to finish the scoring.

Player of the match – Pauline Bremer

Bremer's fine 2020 continued as she scored her fifth, sixth and seventh goal of the year and finally got her brace after two consecutive braces.

Despite City's dominance United didn't have a massive amount of chances so Bremer's cut throat finishing was necessary to win the tie.