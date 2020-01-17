Arsenal vs Sheffield United preview: Gunners looking to close the gap

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are looking to avenge their 1-0 defeat at Bramall Lane earlier this season on Sunday Afternoon as they welcome Sheffield United to N5.

The Gunners are looking to turn their improved performances under Arteta into results as they search for their second win under the Spaniard, whilst the side from South Yorkshire will take confidence from how they’ve tackled the Premier League since their promotion. In particular the Blades have shown no fear even against the 'bigger sides' this season whilst Arsenal, despite the obvious improvement over recent games, will still be seen as a side to be got at from the visiting dressing room's perspective.

Team News

Arsenal are without talisman, captain and top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for three games and will look to Alexandre Lacazette to return to goalscoring form in order to fill the Gabon hitman’s boots. Kieran Tierney and Calum Chambers remain unavailable with long term injuries, whilst Saed Kolasinac is touch and go and could well miss out. Hector Bellerin, meanwhile, is a doubt as he recovers from his latest knock.

Sheffield United have no injury worries to worry about- a reflection of their exemplary injury record this season- and are likely to field the same, or similar, side that ran out 1-0 winners over West Ham last time out.

Predicted lineups:

Arsenal: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Saka; Torriera, Xhaka; Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli; Lacazette

Sheffield United: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McGoldrick, McBurnie

Key clashes

Arsenal are without one of the division’s premier strikers for three games- and Sheffield United have one of the meanest defences in the league. Only Liverpool have conceded less goals. Thus it works out that there is no finer time for Lacazette to find a return to form in the absence of Aubameyang.

It’s also a big opportunity for Gabriel Martinelli- the young Brazillian has impressed since his summer move to North London and this is a fantastic opportunity for him to perform against a top level defensive unit. Meanwhile Mesut Ozil, revived under Arteta’s stewardship, will be key to unlocking one of the best defences in English football.

At the other end, it will be the creativity of John Fleck and the ingenuity of the Blades’ overlapping that Arsenal’s frail defensive unit will be most wary of. The Gunners have undone by less impressive systems this season and Chris Wilder’s side fear no-one- there is no reason to think they will retreat into their shell now. The improved performances of David Luiz at the heart of the Arsenal defence will be key if Arsenal are to get a positive result.

What have the managers said?

Mikel Arteta: “Players have to step up. You know, when one of your big players is not there, they have to take responsibility. I'm sure when they're not playing, they want a chance and they talk. It's time to talk on the pitch, not outside.” The Spaniard calls on his forward players to step up in the absence of captain Aubameyang.

Chris Wilder: “He’s the one that dictates the play, he’s been brilliant. He plays slightly behind us and is telling us when to press, when to track, when to drop. Ollie is the senior player among the three of us, he’s very experienced and is pivotal to how we play” The Blades gaffer is full of praise for midfielder Ollie Norburn.