Layth's Take: Montemurro and Arteta shine as The Arsenal gear up for two big games this weekend

The head coach held court to a room full of journalists.

The man conducted himself impressively. He spoke eloquently and passionately, full of charm, tact and knowledge.

But this was no innocent thrown in front of the press, he was also savvy, careful to avoid any pitfalls strewn in his path, while being emotionally intelligent - a must for any progressive manager aiming to be successful in the 21st century.

As he spoke glowingly about his world-class players, the Arsenal badge on the front of the raised platform from where he spoke momentarily glistened as it briefly as it caught the light, looking magisterial and resplendent, befitting of a club at the forefront of the game.

The man showed solidarity with his squad, compassion for those out injured, while hailing his team that was packed with talent. Yet he was also cautious and respectful about the Chelsea side he would face on Sunday.

London opposition? Chelsea?

But aren't Arsenal playing Sheffield United on Saturday you ask?

You could be forgiven for thinking it was Mikel Arteta that was being portrayed, instead of Joe Montemurro, boss of the brilliant Arsenal Women's side.

Montemurro is a fine manager

Those who were present at London Colney this week had the chance to make close comparison between the pair - because Montemurro immediately followed Arteta's press conference with one of his own, to publicise the huge clash with their west London rivals at Boreham Wood on Sunday.

While Arteta's Arsenal host Chris Wilder's Blades at the Emirates on Saturday, plotting for the victory against a well-organised side that will continue their rise up the Premier League table, Montemurro's Gunners sit proudly atop the Women's Super League, intent on fighting off the challenge of the Blues, their third-place rivals.

The fact Arsenal agreed to stage Montemurro's presser at Colney also spoke volumes of the serious way the club treat the women's game.

While the match is not a season-defining fixture, a home triumph could well ensure hunt for the title becomes a two-horse race between the north Londoners and second-place Manchester City.

Arsenal are reigning champions in the WSL

Arsenal are of course reigning champions after clinching top spot on a memorable afternoon on the south coast last May against Brighton.

For those who aren't aware Arsenal have won more trophies than any other club in English women's football, landing the most gongs in each domestic competition - and Montemurro is hunting for more.

The club have topped the league an incredible 15 times since being founded by Vic Akers in 1987. They have also landed the Women's FA Cup on 14 occasions as well as five FA WSL Cups, 10 Women's Premier League Cups, five FA Women's Community Shields, and one UEFA Women's Champions League - becoming the first club in the history of the women's game to achieve the continental sextuple during the 2006–07 season.

The Arsenal Women's side are a juggernaut, a colossus among pretenders - and in Montemurro, they are led by a rising star in the game.

If you haven't watched the Arsenal Women's side yet then you need to shed all preconceptions.

Quite frankly, shame on you if you haven't paid much attention to the most dynamic side currently playing with the canon on their shirts, because they are as much a part of this glorious club as the men's team.

To put it simply they are the best team in the land, with the best players in the land, led by the best manager in the land.

If the prospect of watching footballers of the calibre of Viv Miedema, Jordan Nobbs, Leah Williamson and so many others, doesn't get you excited, as an Arsenal fan, as a football fan and as a sports fan, then we can't be friends.

Unfortunately, it's too late to go and watch the eagerly-awaited clash on Sunday as all tickets at the 4,000 capacity Meadow Park have been snapped up, prompting me to quiz Montemurro during his press conference on his views as to whether the women should play a home game at the Emirates.

Showing his steely side, a pragmatism that suits him and his team well, on and off the pitch, Montemurro declined the chance to make headlines, insisting that while it would be 'fantastic', he told me he felt it was still too soon to be clamouring for such a demand.

North London derby drew a record-breaking crowd

It will come, and perhaps sooner than Montemurro's caution on this topic will allow; certainly when you consider Spurs Women drew a record crowd of 38,262 against his Arsenal team before the new year.

Montemurro's side marked the historic match with victory which silenced the ground, bar the 3,000 - yes, 3,000 - travelling Gooners as they eased to a comfortable 2-0 victory back in November, becoming the first representative Gunners side to triumph at the new stadium.

Spurs might be near neighbours but they are a million miles away in terms of history, success and quality of their squad compared to their far bigger north London rivals, even if they did battle well against Montemurro's side. Yet the feeling persists that if they can host a game, then surely, before this season is out, Arsenal must do the same at the Emirates.

As Chelsea looms, on the pitch the omens are good.

Speaking to my VAVEL colleague Alex Ibaceta at Meadow Park in midweek after their 1-0 victory over Reading sent them into the Conti Cup semi-finals, Montemurro was his usual modest, gracious self, not allowing his team or himself to get too high, but equally, firmly setting their sights on gunning down Chelsea on Sunday.

His reaction was true to form. I've had the pleasure of interviewing Montemurro many times over the last couple of years and every time he speaks he impresses - just as he did moments after Arteta had left the stage at Colney.

Away from the pitch Montemurro also engages, whether it be through his compassion, perfectly articulated, when showing sympathy to victims of the horrendous bushfires stalking his Australian homeland, as he did during his Colney press conference, or on other, mercifully less serious occasions, simply talking with a smile about his hometown of Melbourne.

One final insight into Montemurro. At the London Football Awards last season, he looked a tad sheepish walking on the same red carpet as the Arsenal playing legends assembled in the aid of Bob Wilson's worthy charity, the Willow Foundation.

As part of the press pack that evening I caught Joe's eye and he raised his eyebrows to me, in a modest, self-effacing way, as if to say: 'What I am doing here?'

Of course, he had every right to be there, and he knew it deep down, yet the fact he held back through self-deprecation from asserting his presence came from a deep well of self worth.

That's the sense of the man. And of his team. Modest, charming, successful.

No wonder the Arsenal badge glistered as he spoke so impressively at Colney this week, the canon looking magisterial and resplendent, befitting of a club - and coach - at the height of their powers at the forefront of the game.