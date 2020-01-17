Matchday two Liga MX Femenil roundup

Cruz Azul 1-2 América

América have now 2 wins, with their new signings stepping in to contribute to the team’s victory over Cruz Azul in a very entertaining match. Both goalkeepers had great saves that held their rivals at bay, but ultimately it would be Marlyn Campa who would break the tie, scoring on her league debut on 35’. Former América player Marylin Díaz would make it 1-1 for Cruz Azul, on 47’, with a perfectly executed free kick just outside the corner of the box. Estefanía Fuentes would secure the win for América on 58’, with a header from the penalty spot, getting an assist from Janae González.

Players at national team training camp: Daniela Espinosa (América, forward).

After the game,Cruz Azul carry on their record of having never beaten America.

FC Juárez 0-0 Chivas

Chivas were the favorites to win, but ultimately neither team was able to score in a match played in cold conditions. Juárez had a strong start, but Atzimba Casas was denied first by Miriam García, and then unable to close in on the ball on a pair of dangerous counters during the first 4 minutes of the match. Juárez goalkeeper Silvia Machuca had a solid performance to fend off Chivas’s attempts on attack, with 6 saves, and 7 duels won. Juárez are showing improvement, while Chivas are having a slow start, with key signing María Sánchez still unable to make her debut, as she’s currently on national team duty. In their history, Juarez have still never scored as Chivas.

Players at national team training camp: Janelly Farías (Chivas, defender), María Sánchez (Chivas, midfielder).

Atlas 3-2 Monarcas

Atlas where able to come back from behind to secure 3 points at home, against a Monarcas side that is shaping up to be a team to watch. Atlas striker Alison González had a chance in the first minute of the match, but was blocked by goalkeeper Diana García. Karla Jiménez then stole the ball from María Pérez, setting a cross that Liliana Hernández would chip over the goalkeeper to make it 1-0 for Monarcas at 19’. They had a big chance to double their lead on 43’, when a penalty was conceded over a foul on captain Dalia Molina, but María Cruzaley sent it over the goalpost. On the second half, Atlas got a penalty of their own on 49’, and this time Fabiola Ibarra was able to convert to draw the match. Monarcas would respond quickly, making it 2-1 on 57’ by way of Alejandra Calderón. Atlas would turn the match around in dramatic fashion, scoring 2 headers on the last 10 minutes of the game, first by Ibarra on 83’, and then by Ana Rodríguez at the 91st minute to send Monarcas home with no points. Atlas remain undefeated against Monarcas

Players at national team training camp: Adriana Iturbide (Atlas, striker), Joana Robles (Atlas, midfielder).

Puebla 1-1 Querétaro

Karym Iturbe took advantage of a defensive mistake at 15 to put the ball past Puebla goalkeeper Brisa Rangel and take the lead. However, Lupita Worbis would step in with the equalizer just before the end of the first half, on her league debut no less. The 36-year old former national team player converted with her left foot from inside the box, after a previous shot by teammate Miriam Castro was deflected by the defense. Querétaro took home their first point of the season, with Puebla now 3rd in the standings after two matches. Midfielder Karym Iturbe now has 3 goals over 6 seasons, and all have been on away games.

Players at national team training camp: None.

Toluca 2-1 Tijuana

While not being the club that lost the most players to the national team, it can be argued that Tijuana are the side who are hit the hardest by it, as they had to do without two of their biggest assets in defence and attack: Itzel González’s saves and Renae Cuéllar’s goals. Visiting Toluca’s altitude is always tricky, adding an edge to a team with plenty of quality. Toluca got ahead on 67’, when Mariel Román headed in a Karen Becerril shot that was left bouncing just in front of the goal line after Tijuana goalkeeper Guadalupe Olvera had deflected it. Román would get a brace on 74’, lobbing a ball that had hit the crossbar after a shot by Karla Saavedra. Lucero Cuevas would cut their lead on 81’, after making a run practically unmarked. One of Tijuana’s signings for the season, Cuevas will now bear the responsibility of being Xolas’s main striker during Renae Cuéllar’s absence.

Lucero Cuevas scored her 50th goal, and her first with Tijuana.

Players at national team training camp: Renae Cuéllar (Tijuana, striker), Itzel González (Tijuana, goalkeeper), Jocelyn Orejel (Tijuana, defender)

León 0-1 Tigres

Tigres lost the most players to the national team, but if there’s a team with enough depth in their roster to be able to manage it, it’s them. It took some time, but after several attempts, Belén Cruz finished a beautiful play on 80’ with help from Nallely Rangel and Miah Zuazua to secure 3 points for current runners-up. An away win should boost their confidence, as they host Toluca on the next round. Belén Cruz scored her 8th goal against León.

Players at national team training camp: Katty Martínez (Tigres, forward), Stephany Mayor (Tigres, midfielder), Liliana Mercado (Tigres, midfielder), Lizbeth Ovalle (Tigres, midfielder), Bianca Sierra (Tigres, defender).

Atlético San Luis 1-2 Pumas

Both teams had their chances, but it was Pumas who went into halftime with a 2-0 lead, after scoring 2 goals on the last 5 minutes of the first half. Atlético’s goalkeeper Cinthia Monreal miscalculated a shot by Laura Herrera from outside the box on 40’, and on 44’ Dania Padilla scored from inside the box on a free kick, while Atlético players complained of a foul. The locals would come into the second half on attack mode, and on 70’ Ramona Paredes scored after being subbed in on 62’. Paredes was able to pick a clearance by goalkeeper Melany Villeda and shot from just inside the box. Atlético would continue pressing until the end, with the match finishing with the home team protesting what they deemed a penalty to their advantage during the last seconds of play, but which was ultimately denied by the referee.

Pumas have always won when Dania Padilla has scored.

Players at national team training camp: None.

Rayadas 2-1 Pachuca

The current champions had a very tough rival for their first match, but were able to begin their quest for another title with a win. An own goal by Pachuca, partly caused by a very good cross by Daniela Solís, opened the scoreboard on 26’. Solís would cap a great performance with a brace on 59’, with a rocket from just inside the box. Pachuca would try to get back into the match after an own goal by Rayadas, when goalkeeper Claudia Lozoya’s deflection of a shot by Yanín Madrid ended being pushed in by defender Annia Mejía, but were unable to score again. Monterrey are undefeated against Pachuca at home.

Players at national team training camp: Rebeca Bernal (Monterrey, defender), Mariana Cadena (Monterrey, defender), Diana Evangelista (Monterrey, midfielder); Karla Nieto (Pachuca, midfielder).

Santos 2-2 Necaxa

Necaxa have only won 8 out of 80 matches across 6 seasons of Liga MX Femenil, which makes the fact that they dropped a 2-goal lead even more heartbreaking. Libeth Castro scored on 7’, from inside the box on a free kick. 7 minutes later, Saira López would make it 2-0 for Necaxa after a well-executed counter, but Santos would cut their lead just 1 minute later, with Isela Ojeda scoring from inside the box. Necaxa were able to hold on until the 85th minute, when Cinthya Peraza converted a penalty kick to rescue a point for her side. Necaxa had not scored on their previous 9 away matches before the game.

Players at national team training camp: None.

