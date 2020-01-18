Arsenal boss Arteta hails young talent Gabriel Martinelli as 'impressive'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hailed his striking sensation Gabriel Martinelli after the 18-year-old grabbed another goal in his fledgeling career in north London in the 1-1 draw with Sheffield United.

The teenage tyro notched home Bukayo Saka's cross late in the first half to put the Gunners ahead as he notched his ninth goal in nine starts since signing from Sao Paolo lower league outfit Ituano last summer.

While Martinelli's strike made it a goal every 118 minutes Chris Wilder's Blades continued their outstanding first season back in the Premier League as John Fleck hit a late leveller to deny the home side victory at the Emirates.

The manager's views on the Brazillian

Speaking after the match Arteta was full of praise for his young starlet.

Asked whether he was impressed by Martinelli, he replied: "Absolutely.

"He's an 18-year-old kid with all the enthusiasm but as well, he's so brave to make decisions, to threaten the opponent every time.

"He's all the time in the middle of the goal, waiting for an opportunity to come.

"The fact he hasn't played 90 minutes for a while - since his injury - but is still in the way he went about every single action is impressive."

Arteta on the denied penalty:

A frustrated Arteta also insisted his side should have been given a penalty after Nicholas Pepe appeared to be be brought down in the box during the second half.

"I think it's very clear," he said.

However, VAR backed Mike Dean's decision to not award a penalty.

Arsenal remain in tenth place as they now prepare to face London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.