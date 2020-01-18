Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United: Honours even after Martinelli shines despite attritional encounter

Story of the match

Arsenal drew 1-1 with a determined Sheffield United side after a goal by Gabriel Martinelli moments before half time was cancelled by an excellent late strike from John Fleck.

The 18-year-old Martinelli looked lively throughout the match, as he grabbed his ninth goal in nine starts in his Gunners career since signing for the club for around £6m last summer from Sao Paolo lower league side, Ituano.

Yet, in a tough match, lacking entertainment at times, even if there was a surfeit of defensive discipline and positional awareness on show from both sides, the north Londoners failed to emerge victorious in an attritional encounter.

While the home side certainly offered plenty of attacking endeavour they were frustrated after failing to hold onto their lead - while in the final third they struggled to break down Chris Wilder’s well-organised Blades, in a result that saw both sides emerge with a share of the spoils.

Mikel Arteta made three changes from his starting XI at Crystal Palace last time out with Sokratis – out with an unspecified ‘illness’ – replaced by Shkodran Mustafi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he sat out the first of his three match ban after his rash challenge on the Eagles’ Max Meyer at Selhurst Park which saw Martinelli drafted in, with the final change, Bukayo Saka coming in for Sead Kolasinac who missed out due to a thigh issue.

The Gunners started the match in tenth place, four points behind the visitors whose rise to sixth place has been one of this season’s success stories.

Who could forget United’s 1-0 victory over Unai Emery’s hapless Gunners under the floodlights at a raucous Bramall Lane back in October, as Arsenal subsided to a damaging defeat, not so much in terms of result – for Wilder’s Blades were well worth their deserved triumph - more in the desolate performance from the visitors, which signalled the beginning of the end for the Spaniard.

Plenty has changed since then, not least the impressive Arteta taking charge, in a bid to add solidity and the very organisational discipline Wilder has injected into his side.

Under a brilliant blue sky on a crisp north London midwinter’s afternoon the omens were with the home side. Since 2015 the Gunners had not lost of any of 21 Premier League games played at 3pm on a Saturday.

The match was the club’s first league meeting with each other since September 2006 when Arsenal won 3-0. Yet, while the Blades were without a win in their last nine games against the Gunners, the Bramall Lane outfit were searching for their first double over Arsenal since 1946/47.

After a shapeless opening 15 minutes, Nicolas Pepe broke down the right flank before crossing for the lively Martinelli, racing in at the back post, whose low, left foot shot back across Dean Henderson's goal went narrowly wide in the first chance of the match.

Five minutes later Pepe again dovetailed well with Martinelli, feeding him a ball inside which saw an instinctive shot from the talented teenager fly just wide of Henderson’s near post as Arsenal started to impose their quality on the match.

While you could argue Wilder fielded two wing backs flanking three centre-backs, his formation was essentially a flat back five – and a solid, durable one at that.

Jack O’Connell, John Egan and Chris Basham acted as the powerhouse with George Baldock on the right and Enda Stevens on the left to build a defence as formidable as anything in the top flight of English football.

With Manchester United loanee Henderson between the posts, there aren’t many more impenetrable backlines in European football at the moment – a huge testament to Wilder and his team.

However, right on half time, Saka crossed for Martinelli to slot home from close range to put Arsenal 1-0 up, following good link-up play from Alex Lacazette and Mesut Ozil with a goal that was as unexpected as it was enjoyable.

Seven minutes after the restart United almost equalised after Stevens delivered a low ball across the six yard box, but it was just too far in front of an outstretched Lys Mousset and the score remained the same.

As the Blades sought an equaliser it was instructive to watch the positioning of defensive midfielder Xhaka, who dropped so deep as to be an auxiliary centre-back, either when United pressured, or equally when Luiz brought the ball out of defence.

It was a simple adjustment, but clearly one Arteta has been working on with the players in training this week in a bid to solidify the backline. One which also allowed left-back Saka the luxury of knowing there would be cover on the occasions he pushed further forward.

Proof of that was when Saka marauded down the left flank before squaring for Lucas Torreira, who was felled by O’Connell for a free-kick on the edge of the area, which saw Lacazette fire over.

It was to be his last action of the game as he was replaced by Eddie Nketiah, a player who will not spend the remainder of the season on loan, according to Arteta, and will stay at the Emirates to supplement the team.

However, as the clock ticked down Fleck equalised with a technically excellent strike, drilling the ball into the ground before it flew past Bernd Leno with only seven minutes remaining.

While the strike was as good a goal as will be scored anywhere in the top flight this weekend questions have to be asked as to whether the Arsenal backline could have cleared their lines prior to conceding.

Takeaways

No wonder Arteta looked on in frustration as the Blades kept their four point lead over the Gunners who remain in tenth spot, after two wins in their last 15 games, stretching back to the pivotal loss at Bramall Lane last year.

Despite the positivity engendered with Arteta's appointment - and the belief his more demanding management style will ultimately bear fruit - with Chelsea on the horizon at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday it is difficult to predict just where and when the next victory will come.