Bruce happy to see Newcastle play ugly

Steve Bruce was full of delight after his side completed a 'smash and grab' against Chelsea.

Newcastle United took all three points thanks to Isaac Hayden's 94th-minute winner.

Despite taking all three points Bruce knows his side are not 'great to watch' at the minute but it is delivering results.

Ugly but doing the job

Newcastle have not attempted to dominate possession in the Premier League for the best part of three years.

However, they have accumulated 29 points this season beating Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on the way.

This proves the point that Bruce belives his side 'can hold their own' against the top teams.

Bruce said: "I can’t fault them as a group with their effort and endeavour. To draw against Tottenham, beat Man U, draw with Man City, beat Chelsea and take the lead against Liverpool – we’ve done OK.

"To be fair we're not great to watch but we're suited to play this way. We're suited to play on the counter-attack and we didn't have any counter-attacks today, which was poor."

Results are key but improvements still required

Bruce was delighted with the way his side held their own and kept their shape despite Chelsea's dominance of pressure.

The Magpies are frustrating and boring to play against as they have nine men behind the ball and look to hit teams on the counter-attack with the pace they possess.

Bruce added: "The way we play and set up teams have possession against us. When we get better and try and improve our quality on the ball has to be better.

"We tried to change early on and I didn’t think we were ready. They have been used to playing this way for a couple of years and it helps when you get results.

"We set up to be difficult to play against, difficult to beat."

Magic from key players

After injuries forced Rafa Benitez to play Hayden over a year ago the midfielder as refused to relinquish his position featuring in nearly every game possible.

His determination and commitment to the club is impeccable giving 100% every game.

Other players have stood up when required with a number of late goals and it was Allan Saint-Maximin who did yesterday after having a quiet afternoon he delivered a perfect cross with only seconds remaining.

Bruce said: "Allan Saint-Maximin produced the ball of the match [for the goal]. That little bit of quality.

"We keep working away and the resilience they show has got us a few results against some of the bigger teams. We have to take it slowly and build, the next step is to [improve that quality]."