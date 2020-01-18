Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace: Dramatic Palace equaliser at Etihad

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 18: Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace celebrates with teammates after Fernandinho of Manchester City (not pictured) scored an own-goal which resulted in the second goal for Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium on January 18, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City could only manage a disappointing 2-2 draw against an inspired Crystal Palace side who were in front for a large period of the game.

A first-half goal from on-loan Turkish striker Cenk Tosun gave Palace a shock lead before Sergio Aguero notched a landmark 250th goal for the club in the 82nd minute to equalise and then put his side in front just five minutes later.

However, the Etihad Stadium was silenced in the 90th minute when a teasing ball from Wilfried Zaha lured Fernandinho in and the Brazilian was unable to divert the ball anywhere else but his own net.

Story of the match

As you would expect, Manchester City began the match camping inside the Crystal Palace half, zipping the ball across the pitch under little pressure and putting the pressure on when they were without the ball.

Benjamin Mendy, who at times looked more of a left-sided winger, was given the freedom to roam by manager Pep Guardiola and send in as many crosses as possible - his first of which just a little too high for the unmarked Raheem Sterling.

City would continue to pressure the Palace back four and but for James McArthur's superb last-ditch block from Sterling's shot, the home side would almost certainly have found themselves in front.

Just moments later in the 14th minute, Kevin De Bruyne almost produced a stunning piece of magic from a free-kick, his effort agonisingly hitting the bar before just seconds later threading through Sergio Aguero - the Argentine talisman unable to loft the ball over Vicente Guaita.

Guardiola's team continued to press and came close to being rewarded through Aguero and Sterling, but their best opportunity in that period fell to Aguero inside the box - James McCarthy this time the hero for Palace with a last gasp block.

It was the visitors, however, who would take the lead when, against the run of play, Gary Cahill headed the visitor's first corner back across the face of the six-yard area where debutant Cenk Tosun headed in brilliantly to give his side a shock lead.

Seconds later it could have been two when a long ball over the top of the City defence was latched onto by Tosun who lifted the ball over the onrushing Ederson and sliding the ball into the empty net - only after tripping up Fernandinho trying to get onto the end of his clever flick.

The home crowd did almost find themselves cheering an equaliser minutes later, although, but Bernardo Silva's powerful shot was saved brilliantly by Guaita in net for the Eagles.

Just five minutes after the restart, England star Sterling really should have pulled his side level after Aguero found him free inside the box but the forward could only curl his effort over the bar.

Not long after that both teams had chances to take the lead - Guaita again saving Palace with a fantastic block before Tosun was denied by Ederson up the other end.

Referee Graham Scott and VAR then found themselves in the thick of the action, after Scott awarded a penalty to City when Jairo Riedewald's attempted clearance hit his own arm accidentally - VAR ruling it was in fact not a penalty.

City continued to struggle to break down the resilient Palace defence who seemed to be first to every cross and aerial battle despite looking very fatigued - this didn't stop goalscorer Tosun who put in an unbelievable shift for his team before being subbed for Connor Wickham.

However, with less than ten minutes to go, it was heartbreak for the visitors but joy for Sergio Aguero who notched his 250th goal for his club with a sliding finish at the back post assisted by a wonderful through ball from the man who may be the heir to his throne - Gabriel Jesus.

The Argentine came to the rescue for City, and just five minutes later he lifted the roof off of the Etihad when Mendy swung in another one of his dangerous crosses into the box and Aguero was there to grab his 251st goal for the club with a clinical header into the bottom corner.

The Eagles, however, would not back down and they grabbed a dramatic equaliser late on in the 90th minute courtesy of a Fernandinho own goal caused by a dangerous low ball across the face of goal from Wilfried Zaha - the Brazilian unable to divert the ball away from his own net.

It was desperate times for City, who had been frustrated all game by the defensive structure of Palace, but they were unable to find a winner and would only leave the pitch with the one point.

Palace, on the other hand, will be feeling unfortunate to have lost their lead late on, but relieved to have found an equaliser in dramatic circumstances even later on.

Takeaways from the match

A new hero in South London?

Cenk Tosun certainly made an impression today, a big one at that. HIs relentless pressing, strong hold-up play and incredible work-rate was integral to a very impressive performance from Palace this afternoon.

Aguero's 250th goal

He will go down as not only a Manchester City legend but a Premier League legend. The Argentinian striker will be feeling so unfortunate to have not been able to celebrate his incredible landmark goal for his club with a win, but a memorable goal never the less.

Riedewald - handball?

You would be forgiven if you thought Jairo Riedewald is a lucky boy this evening, but never the less VAR got this one right. The Dutch defender should have cleared his lines far more comfortably, but the decision to give a penalty against him for accidentally whacking his own clearance against his arm was rightly ruled out.

Man of the match - Cenk Tosun

It was a phenomenal performance for debutant Cenk Tosun who gave the City defenders problems all day - despite seeing very little of the ball. His work-rate, desire and hold up play all contribute to him being the man of the match this afternoon and his goal tops it all off.