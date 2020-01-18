Manchester United Women v Spurs Women: United look to get back to winning ways

Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur in what will be a closely fought battle between 5th and 6th place of the Women's Super League.

In last year's encounter at The Hive Stadium, Spurs were humbled by United's 3-0 win of the two newly-promoted sides. The visitors led after 13 minutes through Kirsty Hanson's deflected effort and an own goal from Ashleigh Neville seemed to settle the score just after half-time.

The Red Devils currently sit in 6th place, having won five in ten games while losing the remainder. They hold the longest run from a side's first game in the campaign without drawing.

On the other hand, Spurs sit above their opponents with one point clear, and they look to achieve their second consecutive win on Sunday after granting a 2-1 triumph over West Ham in the 96th minute through Rianna Dean's header.

Last time out:

The first time these sides met in the WSL was in October, where the Reds found themselves in the lead through Kirsty Hanson after her deflected effort betrayed Spurs' keeper, Rebecca Spencer.

Before the hosts tried capitalising on their chances, an own goal from Ashleigh Neville saw Spurs trail by two goals. . Eventually, substitute Jane Ross scored the third in the 92nd minute to seal all three points to Casey Stones.

Despite their comfortable win, their afternoon was dampened slightly by Lauren James's sending-off in injury time.

Before promotion to the WSL, the Reds had also beat Karen Hills' side home and away in the Women's Championship last term.

What both managers had to say:

Casey Stone stated United are 'in a strong position, but recognises it could be stronger.'

After speaking to Manchester United Women media: "I think they're a good side, I do. Much improved from last year, some good recruitment. They're obviously above us in the table, so they're doing well and picking up points.

"Also if we use the ball well and we attack then they can't hurt us. We're going into this game knowing we can win it but we also know after recent performances we've got to be on top of our game. We can't carry any players, we can't have a poor performance, we can't have an off day. You can't have any in this league."

Head coach, Karen Hills is aware of the difficulties her side might face after 'both sides have improved since being promoted.' But she is confident in her squad's ability.

"Both teams have shown that they can compete in this division and we’re both in good positions in the league and that shows what we are capable of.

“We know United are a top team and we know they’re going to be favourites to win the game, however we believe that we can match any team and we have got a strong mentality of winning and we’ve got players here that want to be winners. Yes, it’s going to be tough, especially playing away from home and we know they get some amazing attendances, but when we play away, we’ve shown that we thrive when we’re up against it.

"On Sunday, we’ll need to be aggressive, take our chances and to be clinical in the final third."