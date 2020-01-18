Bristol City vs Liverpool Women WSL Preview: The battle for survival

Bristol City Women host Liverpool FC on Sunday afternoon in what could be a decisive game in the battle to avoid relegation this season.

The two sides sit 11th and 12th in the Women's Super League table, with the Reds bottom and without a win.

Bristol have six points, Liverpool are on three and both clubs have a game in hand having only played 11 of the 12 fixtures so far.

Previous Meetings

Liverpool hosted the Robins at Prenton Park earlier in the season on match day four.

Ebony Salmon scored in the 16th minute to give the visitors an early lead, but a 72nd minute penalty from Melissa Lawley levelled the score and ensured the points were shared.

Last term each side won their respective home fixture, Vicky Jepson's side secured a 5-2 win in April whilst City held on to a 2-1 win at the Stoke Gifford Stadium.

The Reds have a positive record against Sunday's hosts, Liverpool have won more WSL matches against Bristol City than any other side in the competition.

Too many narrow defeats

Liverpool haven't been particularly poor this season, regardless of their league position.

Resilient defensive displays has seen them narrowly lose tough games 1-0 to Arsenal and Manchester City, and even walk away with a point against Chelsea.

Their downfall has come further up the field with a severe lack of goals, the Reds have only scored three goals this season.

Mixed results for City

Despite sitting so low down in the table, Bristol have had some positive results this campaign.

Earlier this month Tanya Oxtoby's side earned an unexpected win against sixth placed Manchester United courtesy of a 34th minute winner from Salmon.

However, other results have been disappointing and they currently have the worst defensive record in the league, having conceded 36 goals in 11 games.

Last time out the Robins fell to a 6-1 away defeat to Chelsea, but their most humiliating loss came back in December when Arsenal recorded the biggest ever WSL victory with an 11-1 win over the South West club.

Players to look out for

For the hosts, Salmon is the club's top goalscorer this campaign and has scored in their last two games against Chelsea and Manchester United.

She'll be looking to score in a third successive game this Sunday, only two other Robins players have ever done so.

From a Liverpool perspective, summer signing Lawley continues to be their creative spark and most dangerous player.

The 25 year old has played 99 WSL games in her career and should she feature against Bristol, she'll become the third youngest player to reach 100 games in the competition.

Kick off at the Stoke Gifford Stadium is at 15:00 GMT on Sunday January 19.