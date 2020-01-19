'We deserved to win' states Brendan Rodgers after Turf Moor defeat

Brendan Rodgers suggested that his Leicester City side deserved to win the game against Burnley after they slumped to a second consecutive 2-1 loss in the Premier League.

Harvey Barnes opened the scoring with 33 minutes on the clock after the winger burst forward following a challenge on Jack Cork by Dennis Praet, before slotting the ball into the net despite Nick Pope's best efforts.

The away side looked comfortable going into the second half against a Burnley side who were struggling for results, but the Clarets came out fighting and eventually earned their reward.

Chris Wood put the home side level in the match in the 56th minute after the former fox followed up a Ben Mee shot that was saved by Kasper Schmeichel from a corner and stabbed the ball home.

Jamie Vardy was handed a great chance to put the visitors back in the driving seat of the match via the penalty spot but the league top scorer could not capitalise and Pope made a smart save to keep the score level.

Ashley Westwood's superb strike in the 79th would eventually be the final say in the match as the Foxes succumbed to their fourth loss in six league matches.

Embed from Getty Images

'We didn’t take our chances'

Speaking to Leicestershire Live, Rodgers gave his evaluation on his team's performance.

“It was an easy game to analyse in terms of performance, I thought we deserved to win the game.

“We didn’t take our chances in the game and that was a mixture of their keeper making some brilliant saves and our finishing.

“We were disappointed with the second goal. The first goal, Burnley are very good at set-pieces and we didn’t quite react to the second ball."

He added: “But I always thought we were dangerous in the game and looked a threat and played much better than what we’ve been in our last couple of games. We had that fluency back again.

“The disappointment was the second goal, it goes back to the basics of the game. The midfield player runs off our midfield and gets into the box and scores. His desire to score was greater than ours to stop it. That’s a huge disappointment for us. You have to have those things right in a game if you’re going to get anything.”

'He took his goal really, really well'

Speaking further to LCFC TV, Rodgers praised Harvey Barnes for his goal and the overall threat that his team possessed going forward.

“Harvey [Barnes], I was delighted with. It’s important that the front players help Jamie [Vardy] in terms of goalscoring, so I thought there was a greater threat with him and Ayo (Ayoze Pérez) today.

“He took his goal really, really well and gave us a good start in the game. Burnley are very good on set-pieces, so sometimes you will concede.

“He gets a good run, Ben Mee, and we just didn’t deal well with the second ball. Then, we obviously have other opportunities, including the penalty, to get in front."

He added: “It’s just one of those days for us. It’s easy to analyse, but now we have to go away and look to get our three points, but also a performance, on Wednesday.”