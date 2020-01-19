Jurgen Klopp reflects on Liverpool's 2-0 win over Manchester United

Liverpool have gone a staggering 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League after a 2-0 win over rivals Manchester United at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp's side took the lead in the 14th minute after a powerful header from Virgil Van Dijk following a corner.

Liverpool continued to apply the pressure and had two goals ruled out. First came Roberto Firmino's curling effort ruled out for a challenge on goalkeeper, David De Dea from Van Dijk.

Then towards the end of the first half, Georginio Wijnaldum had a goal ruled out for offside.

Despite Manchester United having good spells in the game and creating good chances, it was the Reds who got the second goal.

Mohamed Salah sealed the tie in the 90+3 minute. A long kick from Alisson, fell to Salah on the counterattack. The Egyptian out-muscled the tracking defender and slotted home to finish the game.

Here is what manager Jurgen Klopp had to say about the game via the club's website.

His thoughts on the game

"Good game, really good game. One of the best derbies we played for sure so far. Very dominant in most periods of the game. I didn't like too much in the first half the last five or seven minutes but nothing happened really, just we were not as dominant as before. We played outstandingly well, we dominated the opponent, we played exactly in the space we had to."

On set-piece tactics

"Look, what we do is analyse and what we see we try to use. Of course, the opponent can change things, so is there any space you can exploit or not? What can you exploit or not? Sometimes it is there, sometimes not, but the most important thing is we always have routines for the next game.

That is all up to Pete Krawietz and the analysis boys, they put a lot of effort in that. This time, yes, we wanted to be in that first-post area with Virg, but if you watch it back Hendo would have been free as well in the second-post area. He was not involved because we scored at the first-post area, but Hendo was completely free. Things like this you train; sometimes it works out, sometimes not.

It was not that Manchester [United] is doing exceptionally bad or whatever at set-pieces. They have the people in the right place, everybody tries to get a little advantage in these moments against us, so we have to try it as well and that’s what we do."

On supporters dreaming

"They can sing whatever they want – apart from my name before the game is finished! I'm not here to dictate what they have to sing. If our fans would not be in a good mood now, that would be really strange. The only thing that I can tell you is that we are here to work. It's as easy as that. Of course, it is a very positive atmosphere even in the interviews after the game, but I have to keep myself concentrated in the interviews because I know already we play on Thursday against Wolves. That’s the truth.

To be honest, I am only interested in that game and nothing else. But of course they [the fans] are allowed to dream, to sing, whatever they want – as long as they do their job as well in the moment when we play, all fine. We will not be part of that party yet, but it is not a problem because we know our job."