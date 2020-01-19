Liverpool vs Manchester United Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Liverpool vs Manchester United match.
Liverpool have had more rest than Manchester United this week, with the visitors forced into a FA Cup replay by Wolves. Not only that, but they're clearly the far superior team. And yet, this is the North-West derby and so people are careful to predict any kind of easy game for Jurgen Klopp's side. Tweet your prediction in to @VAVEL.
Manchester United: predicted XI
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic, Pereira; Greenwood, Martial, James.
Liverpool: predicted XI
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Manchester United: team news
United have serious midfield woes with their main partnership of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay unavailable. The big news surrounds Marcus Rashford, the recently prolific 22-year-old who picked up a back injury in an FA Cup Third Round replay against Wolves. Some reports suggest a possible fracture which would rule Rashford out for some time. Others are less certain. That is the big thing to watch out for. Eric Bailly is back for United after surgery on his knee kept him out since pre-season.
Liverpool: team news
Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip are available to make a return from injury for Liverpool. Naby Keita, Nathaniel Clyne, Fabio Tavares and James Milner all remain on the sidelines.
Manchester United expect nothing but a loss
For England's most successful club, Manchester United go in with very low expectations at Anfield today. That's quite often the case, but just like in December 2018 when they were beaten 3-1 and Jose Mourinho was sacked, few expect a draw or a win. Liverpool have blown away too many teams at home, and United fans expect them to continue that trend.
Liverpool in top form, as always
Liverpool have not just been great this season, but consistent, too. The Premier League leaders went almost all of 2019 unbeaten. But Manchester United were the side they somewhat slipped up against back in October. Their rivals are the only side to take points off them in a 1-1 draw.
This game has massive significance for both sides. If Manchester United can pull off a win, it will end Liverpool's incredible unbeaten run. And so if the home side can beat United, it will lay down a marker for the rest of the season as they still have their eyes on a potential treble or invincible Premier League campaign.
Kick-off time
The Liverpool vs Manchester United match will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:30 GMT.
Welcome to Liverpool vs Manchester United
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Premier League match: Liverpool vs Manchester United.
