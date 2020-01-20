Arsenal boss Arteta gears up for Chelsea: 'We need to win'

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has admitted his side 'need to win' against Chelsea this week if they have any pretensions of a top four finish.

With the Gunners failing to pick up three points to boost faint hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League after drawing 1-1 with Sheffield United at the Emirates on Saturday, Tuesday's London derby is a must-win clash.

Arsenal remain in 10th, must beat Chelsea

However, while Arsenal remain in tenth place, ten points off fourth spot, the situation could have been bleaker but for former Gunner Isaac Hayden grabbing a late winner for Newcastle against Frank Lampard's Blues at the weekend.

Arteta understands just how important a win will be for Arsenal in west London.

"It's really important," he said at London Colney on Monday.

"It's very, very important for us to win this game to fight for that.

"Also, the game we played at home, it could have made a big difference and we were very close to it. Tomorrow we need to win.

"It doesn't matter where we go, my ambition is to go anywhere and win playing our way. We want to go with the same direction every time and with the same intention."

Arsenal will be without Sead Kolasinac (thigh) and Reiss Nelson (hamstring) while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang serves the second of his three-match suspension.

Defender Sokratis (illness) is being assessed. Kieran Tierney (shoulder) and Calum Chambers (knee) are long-term absentees.

Arteta's first home game in charge of Arsenal came against Chelsea in late December.

Arteta: A lot of positives since Chelsea defeat

The Blues spoiled his homecoming party with a 2-1 defeat despite the Gunners playing well for large spells of the match.

When asked what he has learned about his team since then, he replied: "Well, a lot of things happened and it seems longer than a month to be fair with the amount of games, days that we trained and the amount of things that happened.

"Yes, a lot of things changed, a lot of positives that I am finding in terms of reactions and the things that they are taking onboard. We have managed to change, a little bit, the energy and the atmosphere and the relationship and the chemistry with our fans, which was massively important for us.

"So yes, in terms of results, it could have been a little bit different. I think we've been very unlucky and there are other aspects as well which have influenced that but in general, yes."

Arsenal will be looking to stop the Blues completing a league double over them for a fifth time, with only Liverpool and Man Utd achieving the feat more times since the formation of the Premier League.

Arteta must prevent Lampard achievement

Arteta will be also looking to prevent Frank Lampard becoming the first English Chelsea boss to do the league double against the north Londoners since Dave Sexton in 1969/70.

The Arsenal boss was also asked about possible transfers, as speculation rises about the club being linked with PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa.

However, Arteta insisted: "There is nothing new to say on any individual players. When we have more info, we'll let you know."

The complete head to head between the two London rivals shows the Gunners have the edge, with 77 wins, 57 draws and 65 defeats.