Can Nottingham Forest survive in the Premier league?

For most of the 2019/2020 season, Nottingham Forest have been there, or thereabouts in terms of playoffs and automatic promotion. The question on all Forest Fans' minds will be - "Can we survive in the Premier league?" - if they do get promoted this season.

As we go into the second half of the EFL Championship season, teams at the top of the pack become more and more hopeful that their side can make it to the so called ' big league.' and Sabri Lamouchi has done exactly that down at the City ground this campaign. He has brought passion back to Nottingham, selling out nearly every home game - and generally bringing the good old days back to the reds' fans - it has been a while for them.

For Forest this season, they sit in fifth position on 47 points, with a game in hand on the teams above. If the reds manage to win their game in hand on January 22 vs Reading, they will move within two points of Leeds United, who are currently sitting in the last automatic promotion spot. This is very high standards for Lamouchi's Forest, as they have been talking about promotion for the last couple of seasons, but not really having the players or the fight to be able to deliver, but this season, the tricky trees mean business.

Chances of promotion

The likelihood of Forest getting promoted is ever growing, they are unbeaten in the league dating back to December 26 and they don't seem to be holding up, following a 3-1 beating of bottom side Luton Town on Jan 19. A mixture of the league position, key players such as Joe Lolley and Lewis Grabban, coming back in form and a few additions and tweaks in the transfer window - or what's left of it, and there really isn't any reason why Forest shouldn't be aiming higher, for them automatic promotion spots.

What Forest can do in the Premier league

If Nottingham Forest get promoted this season, how would they turn out in the Premier League? would they have an amazing start like Sheffield United or struggle with the step up in class like Norwich City? It's hard to tell, for one they would have to keep hold of key players that helped them in the Championship. Brice Samba, Joe Lolley, Lewis Grabban, Joao Carvalho and many more, they would need to keep their players to build on such a strong campaign in the second tier. signing players will also need to be priority for Sabri and the reds, to keep up with the other newly promoted sides or to even play about with the big teams in the division, Forest want to get back into their glory days, and to do that you need to keep up with the teams around you, spend money and keep on top of your rivals. They can definitely cause upset in the Premier league, the real question has got to be is Sabri Lamouchi and Nottingham forest ready for the step up in class, and are they really prepared for the big league?