Jetro Willems ruled out for the remainder of the season

Jetro Willems has been one of Newcastle United's star players this season both offensively and defensively.

However, his season looks set to be cut short as reports in Holland are suggesting he has suffered cruciate damage to his knee.

Willems went down after colliding with Callum Hudson-Odoi and was in obvious pain immediately punding he ground with his fist and shouting.

A blow for player and club

The Dutch star was key to how Steve Bruce likes to set his team up as Willems was solid at the back and possessed great skill and attacking ability.

Willems has two goals this season for the Magpies and has clearly improved Newcastle and gave Bruce competition at left wing-back with Matt Ritchie now back fit.

However, it is thought the club will look to cut short Willems' loan deal with him out until the summer.

This may scupper any plans to sign Willems permanently un the summer, however, he has proved he is up to the standard of the Premier League in the first half of the season.

Willems' future is unclear

After not playing much football in the second half of last season after a falling out at Eintracht Frankfurt it remains to be seen whether or not Willems will be back on Tyneside next season.

The Dutch defender has enjoyed his football playing in the majority of games for Bruce and eventually experiencing St James' Park after a number of years being linked with a move.

However, the damage he sustained against Chelsea is thought to be even worse than first thought with reports in Holland suggesting he could face six to nine months on the sidelines.

This may force Newcastle's hand in the transfer window with both Willems and Paul Dummett facing lengthy spells out the side leaving Ritchie the only fit wing-back, despite him being a midfielder himself.

Newcastle have expressed an interest in Valentino Lazarno of Inter Milan with the Austrian's agent being in attendance for Newcastle's 1-0 win over Chelsea last Saturday.