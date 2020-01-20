Tanya Oxtoby insists Bristol City's defeat to Liverpool isn't season defining

Bristol City Women boss Tanya Oxtoby remained optimistic after their defeat to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon and recognised that there is still plenty of football left to be played.

The 1-0 loss means the Reds overtake Bristol City on goal difference in the Women's Super League table , with both sides now on six points.

A victory for the Robins could've edged them one step closer to safety, but Oxtoby believes there is no reason to panic just yet.

“I said before this game, it wasn’t going to define the season for either team," she said to VAVEL. "Even if we’d have won today, it wouldn’t have been the be all and end all.

"There’s a long way to go.”

On not taking their chances...

Rachel Furness scored her first goal for Liverpool on 13 minutes but the hosts were unable to find an equaliser, despite being awarded a second-half penalty.

“We weren’t good enough," the City boss continued. "From my perspective, it’s disappointing when you lose a game and you haven’t really executed what you’ve been working on.

“We had opportunities and chances. We hit the crossbar, a penalty, an open goal, a tap in and we missed those.

“I think you need to take those [chances] when you’re not playing well.”

Three new signings but is there more to come?

Bristol City announced three new signings on Saturday, with Megan Wynne and Faye Bryson both making their debuts off the bench.

On their performances Oxtoby said: "They did really well. Loads of energy and loads of enthusiasm.

"It was difficult for them because they’ve only been with us for one training session.

“They’ll grow into the squad and understand what we’re trying to do but I was really pleased with their energy and effort today.”

The Robins boss also hinted at another potential signing, saying: "We’ve still hopefully got another one to come in this window, that can add quality in midfield.

“From our perspective it’s very difficult to play the style and brand of football we want to play when we don’t have recognised midfielders at this level.”

📝 | Jeon Ga-Eul, Megan Wynne and Faye Bryson all join #BristolCityWomen.



Read more. ⬇️ — Bristol City WFC (@bristolcitywfc) January 18, 2020

One game at a time

With only half the season gone, Oxtoby remained positive about their chances of maintaining their top flight status.

She said: “It’s one game of football. We’ve got loads of points, I think around thirty points to play for.

"We’ve got a target that we’re working towards and Liverpool at home was not worth anything more than Tottenham away, Birmingham away or Manchester United away.

“It’s three points at the end of the day and we’re working towards a goal to make sure that we’re safe and like I said, we’re only going to get better as a group with the style that we’re going to be playing.”