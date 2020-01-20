Rachel Furness: This win was massive for us

Liverpool FC Women earned their first league victory of the season on Sunday afternoon with a crucial 1-0 away win over Bristol City.

Rachel Furness' first half goal from close range ensured the Reds returned to Merseyside with all three points.

Three points that take them above their opponents on goal difference in the Women's Super League standings and elevates them off the bottom of the table.

"This was massive for us as a club," Furness said to VAVEL post match. "We’ve been working very hard and this was the first game of the second half of the season so it’s great to move on with a very important three points.”

Furness off the mark

The 31-year-old scored her first goal for Liverpool since joining the club earlier this month from Reading.

Speaking about the goal, she said: “I was over the moon! It’s always great to get on the scoresheet and help the team.

“[A goal] could’ve come from any of us today and I’m just happy we managed to get over the line.”

Time to turn things around...

The Reds remain in the middle of a battle for survival this season, but Sunday's triumph could prove to be pivotal as they look to turn things around.

Results haven't gone Liverpool's way throughout the first half of the campaign, but they haven't looked like a team struggling by any stretch.

Furness said: “If you’ve seen in performances leading up to todays game, we haven’t been disgraced by anyone in the league.

"We’ve only narrowly been beaten and I think that shows the togetherness of the team.

“We have a positive group, very talented and young. It’s just having the belief that we can now kick on and get another three points and really start to move up the league.

“We’ve got the talent to, it’s just changing the mentality and just believing a bit more, like we did today.”

Every game is significant

With so much on the line, every game between now and the end of the season will feel like a cup final for the Liverpool players.

Last weekend's fixture against Manchester United was postponed, a game which could be massive in the Reds push for safety.

“It’s a massive game," the midfielder said. "In this league, you’ve seen today at Arsenal, anyone can be beaten on the day.

“We’d like to think on our day we can beat anyone and we’ve got to take confidence from this performance today.

“We battled and we really worked hard for the three points and I think overall with the performance, the win was deserved.”