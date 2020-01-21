Ben Chilwell and Hamza Choudhury 'learned a lesson' states Brendan Rodgers ahead of Hammers clash 

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers updated the media on the situation regarding Ben Chilwell and Hamza Choudhury ahead of the Premier League match against West Ham United.

The young pair missed out on a place in the squad that travelled to Burnley and ultimately succumbed to a 2-1 defeat after Dennis Praet's first goal for the club was cancelled out by goals from Chris Wood and Ashley Westwood.

Rodgers stated that the players had missed a key training session in the build-up to the Burnley match but will be in contention for the match against the Hammers.

'It was dealt with internally'

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Foxes manager addressed the situation and played down any potentially repercussions that the players may face.

He stated: "It’s something that happens at every club. There are misdemeanors.

"The two players missed an important session. It was dealt with internally. There is no need to broadcast it.

"They are young players and young players make mistakes. We manage, we speak to the two players and we move on."

'You have to educate the young players'

When asked for more details about the situation, Rodgers stated: "They weren’t in for a training session. It’s as simple as that. We’ve dealt with it.

"They know that if you want to be at the top, it’s a mindset you need to have. We can’t carry anyone.You have to be prepared. They’ve learned a lesson. They’re good boys.

"There are two different mindsets, the social mindset and the professional mindset. If you’ve got the professional mindset, they’re the players at the top."

He added: "You’re always trying to educate the players, when you become a top team, about the mindset.

"We have a group of senior players who have that top mindset, like Evans, Schmeichel, Morgan, Fuchs, James, Albrighton.

"You have to educate the young players."