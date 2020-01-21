Manchester United vs Burnley Preview: Red Devils look to respond against the Clarets

The Premier League is back already courtesy of some midweek action, as Manchester United host Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils were beaten quite comprehensively at the weekend, losing to bitter rivals Liverpool at Anfield. It might have only ended 2-0, but the scoreline was kind to United, who should have really lost by more.

After a fast start, Liverpool would only need 15 minutes to take the lead. Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in a corner into the area, where Virgil Van Dijk rose highest to head home from close range.

They thought they had made it two only ten minutes later when Roberto Firmino curled a shot into the top corner, but the goal was taken off the board when a VAR review spotted a foul by Van Dijk on David De Gea moments beforehand.

The Reds were even better to start the second half, and really should have put the game to bed. However, they weren’t clinical at all on the night, missing several easy chances.

That allowed United some hope of finding an equalizer, and they even had a few solid opportunities of their own. Andreas Pereira just couldn’t get on the end of a low cross early on, and Anthony Martial smashed his shot into the night sky at the hour mark.

Liverpool would eventually secure all three points in the final moments of the contest, as Mohamed Salah hit on the counter following a United corner. Slotting past De Gea, his goal clinched the result for the home side, making it a third loss in six games for the Red Devils in the process.

Burnley, on the other hand, picked up their biggest win of the season so far, beating 3rd place Leicester City at Turf Moor.

It was an especially impressive performance from the Clarets considering they gave up the opening goal of the contest. Harvey Barnes gathered a loose ball in the midfield before driving up the pitch. Instead of passing, he simply kept going, eventually making his way into the penalty area and rifling a shot into the back of the net.

Burnley would tie things up ten minutes into the second half in typical Burnley fashion. A header from a corner was initially saved by Kasper Schmeichel, but the rebound fell to Chris Wood, who poked home from close range.

Leicester thought they would retake the lead moments later, as the referee pointed to the spot when Barnes was taken out in the area. Jamie Vardy stepped up, but had his attempt saved by Nick Pope, who did very well to guess the right way and get a hand on the shot.

The Clarets carried that momentum forward, grabbing the winner late on. Ashley Westwood got on the end of a poor clearance at the back, smashing a first time shot into the bottom corner from a few yards out.

Burnley would hold on to the victory, which saw them climb up to 14th place in the league standings.

Last time out

These two sides faced off at the very end of 2019, as United beat Burnley on the 28th of December at Turf Moor.

It was a cagey affair to start, as the Red Devils struggled to create much going forward as per usual. The home side sat deep and absorbed pressure well, even coming close to scoring themselves courtesy of some set pieces.

However, it would be a mistake from the Clarets that effectively gave United the lead. Charlie Taylor couldn’t get rid of the ball at the back, and was dispossessed by Andreas Pereira. He played a beautiful first time pass towards Anthony Martial, who made no mistake with the finish, placing his shot into the bottom corner.

Burnley pushed on in search of a late equalizer, but that would end up costing them. The Red Devils used the space left in behind to their advantage, as Marcus Rashford broke free to score in stoppage time and secure three crucial road points for United.

Team news

United’s biggest team news actually broke during the Liverpool game, as reports confirmed that Marcus Rashford will be out of action for about three months after re-aggravating a back injury versus Wolves in the FA Cup.

That is obviously a dreadful development, but the Red Devils have received some good news on the injury front at least. Diogo Dalot made his first team return against the Reds at the weekend, with Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah reportedly close to coming back as well.

The same cannot be said for Axel Tuanzebe and Marcos Rojo, unfortunately, and the pair won’t be available anytime soon.

Burnley, meanwhile, will likely only be without Ashley Barnes, who is recovering from hernia surgery, and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who is still dealing with a hamstring issue.

Predicted lineups

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams, Fred, Mata, Matic, Greenwood, Martial, James

Burnley: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Wood, Rodriguez

What to watch for

Greenwood’s time to shine

With Marcus Rashford out for the foreseeable future, the pressure has now been put on 18-year-old Mason Greenwood to make up for his production going forward.

Since United decided to let Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez leave in the summer without replacing either of them, they were risking something like this happening. Now, the remainder of the campaign rests on the shoulders of a teenager playing his first season of senior football.

Luckily for the Red Devils, Greenwood seems up for the challenge. He’s been quality so far, scoring four goals in the Premier League already, with another five coming in the other cup competitions.

Those have come in shorter appearances, but the forward will now have to prove he can get the job done on a weekly basis. It’s usually tough for someone as young as Greenwood to do well for an extended period of time, as fatigue tends to hit them sooner and much harder than older and more experienced players.

Burnley will be quite the test to start off with, but if Greenwood can get on the scoresheet, then United fans will begin to believe he can help carry the team to a top four finish.