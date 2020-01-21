Everton 2-2 Newcastle United: Two stoppage-time goals rescue unlikely point for the Magpies

Two goals in the 94th minute from Florian Lejeune secured a dramatic point at Goodison Park.

Newcastle United only managed three shots on target all game as Everton dominated, however, the Toffees switched off when it mattered in added time.

Story of the game

After half an hour Moise Kean opened the scoring.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin got his second goal this season against the Magpies after 54 minutes.

Florian Lejeune got one back for the Magpies in the 94th minute.

Less than 60 seconds later Lejeune levelled things up.

The first chance for either side resulted in the first goal as Bernard flicked the ball over the Newcastle defence before Kean managed to find space in the area and fired beneath Martin Dubravka.

A half-chance for the Magpies after 41 minutes as a makeshift right-back Isaac Hayden crossed for Joelinton who headed just over from inside the area.

The Toffees almost doubled their lead as Theo Walcott thread a great ball through for Bernard who found himself one-on-one with Dubravka but the Slovakian was out quickly to force Bernard to fire his effort over the bar.

Everton did double their lead after 54 minutes as Lucas Digne played in Calvert-Lewin after the striker spun away from Jamaal Lascelles before making no mistake from 10-yards out.

Lascelles attempted to get ahead of Calvert-Lewin inside his own box by reading Digne's pass but got it completely wrong and ended up on the floor.

On the hour mark, Calvert-Lewin found Keane in between two Newcastle defenders but his free header was straight down the throat of Dubravka.

Bernard was at the centre of everything Everton did going forward and he tried his luck from the edge of the box which forced Dubravka into a diving save.

Calvert-Lewin almost got his second of the game as he was set up by Walcott before firing first time towards goal but saw his effort rebound off the post and off Dubravka behind for a corner.

After a corner Lejeune reacted first to a bouncing ball and an acrobatic overhead kick found the bottom corner in the 94th minute.

It seemed like only a consolation goal before a Matt Ritchie free-kick caused a goalmouth scramble before Lejeune fired home from close range to send the away fans into meltdown.

Takeaways

Attacking reinforcements required

Steve Bruce was unable to name a striker on his bench with Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll both out injured.

Despite being two behind Bruce replaced Joelinton with Fabian Schar which emphasised Bruce's desperation to sign a striker in the final few days of the transfer window.

Newcastle never looked like threatening until that last minute of injury time which will worry Bruce.

Newcastle continue to never say die

The Magpies' last three goals have all been scored in the 94th minute after a late winner against Chelsea and two goals against Everton.

That is to go with late goals against Southampton, Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

Bruce seems to have instilled a never say die attitude in this team which has made up for a lack of quality in the squad.