Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City Preview: Spurs still searching for first league goal and win of 2020

Tottenham Hotspur host Norwich City on Wednesday night as Jose Mourinho's side aim to score their first Premier League goal of 2020.

The pair met at Carrow Road just after Christmas and the points were shared in a 2-2 draw which saw Christian Eriksen score the equalising goal.

Spurs have not won in the Premier League since Boxing Day and with Harry Kane out injured they are lacking in the goals department.

December draw

December's 2-2 draw was marred by the use of VAR to disallow Teemu Pukki's goal which would have put the Canaries 2-0 up.

However, Spurs fought back on two occasions but will have left disappointed with their top four dreams fading quickly over the festive period.

Since the meeting at Carrow Road, the Canaries have failed to pull themselves out of the drop zone and currently lie last in the table.

With Tottenham far from their best - this could prove a good opportunity to pick up some unexpected points for Daniel Farke's men.

Team news

Hugo Lloris has returned to first team training and could make his return to captaining the Lilywhites.

Record-signing Tanguy Ndombele has also returned to training and could start on Wednesday according to Mourinho.

"He's ready, he's not ready for 90 minutes. He will be involved. He will be selected," said Mourinho.

"I'm not telling you to start or come later, but no injury. Completely free. Just a question of condition and mentality to be ready, but he's back tomorrow."

For the visitors, Ben Godfrey will miss the game following his sending off against Bournemouth.