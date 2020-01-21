Wolves announce the signing of Leonardo Campana.

An undisclosed fee has been paid to the top-flight team to acquire Leonardo Campana's services on a three-and-a-half-year-deal from the Ecuadorian Serie A outfit, Barcelona SC and has four Ecuador caps to his name.

Promising future:

The 19-year-old has four Ecuador caps to his name, helping his country lift the trophy in the South American under-20 Championship as well as, being crowned the tournament’s goalscorer. He is also currently representing his country in the pre-Olympic Championship.

Campana began his youth career under Barcelona SC at 16 where he then put pen to paper on a senior deal three years later. He registered his first professional goal against Delfin de Manta three months later.

Last season though, the striker hit four goals in 21 games for the Ecuadorian side but now embarks on a new adventure on a switch to Molineux.

A new adventure:

“I am very glad to be here, and I am waiting and counting down the days to play at the stadium for the amazing fans that you have.

“I have been here for just one day, but I have been following the club for a while. I follow their social media, so I know the group and who all the players are.

“I know they get along really well, and the facilities are amazing, they are beautiful, and I can’t wait to start playing here.”

Of course the change to a new country is a new challenge to the youngster, but he believes ‘it will be fine.’

“I trust myself and my abilities. I know I have what it takes to be here and, as I said, I am counting down the days.

“I’m hugely excited to be at the stadium, and I am sure everything will be ok.”

Every player’s wishes is to do their job and help their team achieve positive results but on a personal level, he hopes he can ‘earn a place on the pitch and to try to play in every game.’

‘I want to do my job, which is to score goals, to play well and be a team player to help the team win – as that is what we all want to happen,’he concluded.