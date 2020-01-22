Rodgers highlights return of Leicester's 'personality' in West Ham thumping

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers was left thrilled with the return of his side's personality in their 4-1 thumping of West Ham United on Wednesday evening.

The European football chasing East-Midlanders headed into the game against the Hammers having lost their last two Premier League matches. However, first-half goals from Ricardo Pereira and Harvey Barnes alongside a second-half Ayoze Perez brace secured an emphatic victory.

'We looked to dominate the ball'

The impressive win was a timely return for form for Rodgers' troops and he was particularly impressed with how his players controlled the game, especially after a few poor performances against Southampton and Burnley.

Talking in his post-match press conference, he said: "I think that the tempo in the team tonight was very, very good. I thought against Burnley we started to come back a bit but tonight we were outstanding. Dynamic.

"We were fast in our game, the passing was quick, we looked to dominate the ball and play with that authority. That’s how we’ve been for most of the season, with that personality."

'These guys have been amazing'

The victory, just their third in their last seven matches in the Premier League, leaves them third and 14 points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United following the Red Devils shock home defeat against Burnley. With 14 matches of the season remaining, it could be argued that the Foxes are now in a wonderful position to make their return to the Champions League next season.

Rodgers also praised his team for their outstanding form so far this season and how they have reacted to adversity over the festive period.

He said: "You’ve got to remember where these guys have come from. This is a team that’s been ninth in the table the last couple of seasons and now we’re getting compared with Liverpool and Man City.

"So we’ve got a long, long way to go. But these guys have been amazing. Tonight we talked about getting back to how we play, and I thought they were excellent."