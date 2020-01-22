Manchester United 0-2 Burnley: Anti-Glazer sentiment grows as Dyche's men walk to victory

A first-half goal from Chris Wood followed by a crossbar-cracking drive from Jay Rodriguez gave Burnley three points at Old Trafford where Manchester United's fans once again voiced their opposition to the club's current ownership.

While Sean Dyche's Clarets strolled to another impressive victory this week, United's fans directed their anger at the club's Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward and owners the Glazer family.

For the ninth time this season, United conceded from a set piece. Wood's effort in the first half went against the run of play but by the end of the match, no one could complain about the result.

Burnley's win takes them into 13th, above Newcastle United on goal difference. United, meanwhile, have missed the opportunity to go just three points off the top four with another calamitous performance.

United's matchgoing support remain defiantly supportive of Solskjaer, understanding that the club's problems run far deeper than the Norwegian's managerial ability. More than £500m has been spent by United since 2013 and Solskjaer is the fourth manager. By full-time, the stadium was almost empty.

Story of the match

That a half-time substitute was necessary for Manchester United demonstrates the feebleness of their first half display. Solskjaer had started with James and Mata on the wings behind Martial but the Reds appeared to be playing through jelly each time they reached the final third.

Marcus Rashford's absence is being felt hard at Old Trafford and when Martial fell awkwardly on his ankle early on, there was a sharp intake of breath.

The Frenchman recovered and should have put United in the lead twice. He stretched to reach a Wan-Bissaka cross but made weak contact with it.

Wan-Bissaka, whose attacking output has gradually improved over the festive period, provided Mata with a good cross minutes later. A deflection took the ball away from the Spaniard and he could only hit the ball against his own leg. Dan James would soon force a good save from Nick Pope after heading a Wan-Bissaka cross to the top right corner.

But it was Martial who had to score for United, fed in the penalty area by Nemanja Matic. Too many touches allowed Burnley's defence time to recover and Martial never even got a shot away.

All of that would have made for an adequate first half if United had been solid at the back. But instead Chris Wood had two chances from set pieces, where United still can't manage to track their men and defend properly. He sent the first wide but after Ben Mee flicked on a deep free-kick, Wood finished to send Burnley in front. United's captain Harry Maguire had lost his man, giving him the yard he needed to pounce on Mee's header. It's the ninth goal that United have conceded from set pieces this season, a record that doesn't make sense alongside their £150m defence.

Mason Greenwood replaced Pereira at the break but it did little to change United's weaknesses. Few chances were created before Burnley doubled their lead. Jay Rodriguez, recently back from injury, sent a fierce drive in off the crossbar. It was the kind of goal that makes even the most laidback of armchair fans sit up in their seat. For the United fans in the stadium, most of them sank back into theirs. Rodriguez rocketed it home with his left from just inside the area and compounded United's misery.

United took some time to really threaten. Burnley defended well but up until the final quarter of an hour, Dyche's side could have defended however they liked without United creating problems.

A chance for Greenwood got the Reds back into some kind of rhythm. The 18-year-old touched the ball above his marker's head before being blocked and earning the free-kick. Mata sent it over but Dan James would soon curl a right-footed effort wide and Martial produced quick feet in the box before forcing a save from Pope.

And all throughout, The Red Army section of United's support, nestled in the lower tier of the Stretford End, led the chants against Ed Woodward and the Glazers. At one point just after the hour mark, they called for all in attendance to 'Stand up if you hate Glazers'. More than half of the stadium responded, rising to their feet as the noise built. The recent chants started back on January 11th when United beat Norwich City 4-0.

Burnley did defend well, keeping their shape as they always do and making it hard for United to break them down. After Maguire allowed Wood to score in the first half and Rodriguez pelted a second home, it was the only option for the Clarets. They performed their duties and United didn't.

Just as the fourth official showed four minutes added time, Luke Shaw headed home for United. But he'd fouled his man in the box. VAR checked and confirmed and United's pain was not eased.