The Warm Down: Another dark day for Manchester United as Burnley pick up a big midweek win

Just when you thought things couldn’t get worse for Manchester United, they do, as the Red Devils lost to Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Many United fans were worried going into the contest, and the starting lineup named by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn’t help calm those nerves. Phil Jones got the nod at centerback, coming in to replace Victor Lindelof who missed out through illness.

The biggest absence on the teamsheet was Mason Greenwood, who many thought would get the chance to shine after the injury to Marcus Rashford. That wasn’t the case, as Daniel James started instead.

The first half went exactly how most would have expected. The Red Devils had plenty of the ball, but couldn’t create anything against a Burnley side who sat back deep.

The Clarets gameplan worked to perfection, as they would be the ones to take the lead on the night. A long free kick was whipped into the area where Ben Mee won the initial aerial duel, heading the ball back across goal. He picked out Chris Wood, who managed to volley home from close range.

United pushed forward in search of an equalizer, but would find themselves conceding once again near the hour mark.

Jay Rodriguez played a quick give-and-go with Wood before getting the ball back and unleashing a shot that bounced off the underside of the bar and into the back of the net. David De Gea stood there helpless, as there was nothing he could have done about the goal.

The Red Devils tried to get one back, but looked toothless going forward. Time eventually ran out as fans exited the stadium, with Burnley able to secure the result with relative ease.

The two sides now only sit four points apart in the Premier League standings.

The final straw

He’s somehow managed to survive for this long, but after what just happened at Old Trafford, it’s clear United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to be fired.

The Red Devils haven’t improved since the start of the season, and they won’t get any better if the Norwegian is still in charge. If he’s not up against a big team who he can counter against, then he’s tactically clueless.

This leads to United constantly playing poorly when taking on teams who park the bus, with Wednesday night serving as yet another example. Solskjaer seems to just tell his players to “be themselves and have fun” instead of actually giving them useful instructions.

The Red Devils cannot get into the top four if they can’t beat weaker teams in the league, especially at home, and they won’t be beating these teams with Ole at the wheel.

It’s time for Solskjaer to go.

A new low for Andreas

Andreas Pereira has not been good this season, but his performance against Burnley might have been the worst he’s had in a United kit.

Technically starting on the right wing, he often floated around high up the pitch, coming in centrally at times when the situation called for it.

This constant movement, while clever in theory, made it hard for the Red Devils attack to figure out what was going on. Things were too compact in the middle as no one was opening up space out wide, which was supposed to be Pereira’s job.

He was poor off the ball, and even worse on it. Andreas was involved in plenty of United’s attacking moves, but ended up just messing things up.

He couldn’t pass it to players only a few yards away. The Brazilian must have left his shooting boots in the dressing room as well, as most of his attempts flew into the stands instead of towards goal.

This disasterclass led to him being subbed off at halftime. No one’s expecting him to be a world class player at this point, but Andreas must be better than his showing on Wednesday if he wants to stay at Old Trafford.

More is needed from Maguire

Speaking of disappointments, Harry Maguire was also quite dreadful versus Burnley.

The world’s most expensive center back hasn’t lived up to his price tag since joining United, and was especially weak tonight. Arguably at fault for both goals, he was somehow outplayed by Phil Jones.

Maguire lost track of Wood for the opener, which allowed the Clarets striker to poke home from only a few yards out. He didn’t do any better on the second either, as Rodriguez spun past him with relative ease before slamming a shot into the roof of the net.

The massive transfer fee paid for him already put plenty of pressure on Maguire, and that only escalated when he was named club captain by Solskjaer. Instead of the armband serving as a confidence boost, it’s somehow made the defender worse, who has shrunk due to the demands of the role.

The Red Devils spent a lot of money on Maguire, who has flopped hard under the bright lights of Old Trafford.