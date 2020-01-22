Nuno Espirito Santo: "Some of the Wolves' rumours are true and some of them are not"

Liverpool travel to Molineux for a tasty affair, looking to extend their unbeaten lead that has continued since January 2019. On the other hand, Wolves are edging close towards the European places with fellow Premier League outfit, Manchester United.

‘What we’re gonna do is prepare ourselves well, like we always do,’ Nuno told the media.

“We have to compete well, we have to have the ball, we have to defend, we have to be organised, our fans will be behind us, it will be a fantastic atmosphere and we have to enjoy the game.

The Portuguese manager understands that ‘Liverpool’s a huge club,’ whom his side respects. All these things builds up to motivating the team to “focus on ourselves, how we want to do things and compete.”

Nuno excited to play Liverpool

Nuno revealed that his side will be facing a ‘fantastic team’ with a ‘fantastic manager, fantastic players’ but emphasised that to get something positive out of the game, there will need to be competition from his selected XI who he guarantees will prepare themselves well.

“You don’t give up on nothing, every ball matters.”

Last time out, Jurgen Klopp’s men came on top on two occasions but the 45-year-old boss believes past results will not influence on his players’ performance heading into match day 24.

“Confidence is here because of the way we do things. It’s not about who we face or all these things, the confidence is because we believe in ourselves, we trust in what we do and we want to play the game. It’s how you react and give solutions to problems that are gonna cost you.”

Wolves’ comeback in the Premier League against their opponents has become a regular occurrence. After being two goals down against Southampton at St Mary’s, the Wanderers made an impressive comeback to beat the Saints 3-2 and leapfrog Tottenham and Sheffield United.

“It gives us a great lift, in the second half we performed well. It’s about improving and taking the way we did things to tomorrow.

“It’s finished when it’s finished, anything can happen. Keeping your belief is basic. It’s not a lot, there’s no negotiation.”

After the West Midlands’ club completed the newly-signing of Leonardo Campana, Nuno confirmed he will be ‘integrated as a backup and the under-23s’ to determine how to ‘improve him as he has talent.’ and ‘it is up to him us and him together to develop.’

Although he will not be integrated within the first team right away, according to reports, signing other players during the January window is important to maintain the fight for a top 5 finish in the League.

Transfer rumours

Portuguese stars, Nelson Oliveira who is currently under contract for AEK Athens and Daniel Podence from Olympiacos are both being watched attentively.

“Same as last week, at the moment there is a lot of rumours, a lot of names, some of them are true and some of them are not. We are working on bringing players because we need them.

“We have to bring players that immediately give us solutions because we still have a lot of games in front of us.”