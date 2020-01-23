Millwall vs Sheffield United Preview: Can the Blades avoid an upset?

Premier League Sheffield United travel to Championship side Millwall on Saturday with a place in the FA Cup fifth round at stake.

The Blades currently sit eighth place in the top flight whilst Millwall are also in eighth place but in the second tier of English football.

Millwall have excelled under new manager Gary Rowett who has guided them to a real chance of getting into the playoffs come the end of the season and are currently unbeaten in six games.

Previous Round

Sheffield United survived a late scare in the previous round at home against AFC Fylde in a game Chris Wilder made eleven changes to his team.

Goals from Callum Robinson and Leon Clarke were enough for United to see off the resillient National League side, with the Blades not looking like their usual fluid selves.

Millwall comfortably breezed past League Two side Newport County in the third round in a 3-0 win at the Den.

The Lions have made it to the FA Cup quarter final two of the last three seasons, but have built up a reputation of being capable of causing an upset to Premier League teams. In 2017 they knocked out Bournemouth, Watford and Leicester in consecutive rounds.

Blades expected to rotate

Chris Wilder rotated his squad drastically in the previous round with handing debuts to Jack Rodwell and Michael Verrips, but both debuts were cut short due to injury.

It is expected the United side will rotate to the side that lost to Manchester City on Tuesday but probably not to the extent of the previous round.

Chris Wilder told the clubs media: "I talked about putting out a strong side in the last tie but that was dictated by the two fixtures we had prior [Liverpool and Mancheseter City].

"We'll assess this morning, pick a side and it will be a strong side no matter how many changes we make."

Late drama in last meeting

The last meeting between Millwall and Sheffield United took place in April 2019 at Bramall Lane.

The Blades were denied the victory after Gary Madine gave United the lead with a late header by Jake Cooper shortly after Ben Marshall missed a penalty for the Lions after John Egan saw red after he saved the ball with his hand.

The reverse game earlier in the season that took place at the Den was just as dramatic with David McGoldrick scoring two late goals as the Blades came from 2-1 down to win 3-2.

The Blades have only made it to the fifth round of the FA cup once under Chris Wilders guidance, a low point of Wilders tenure in South Yorkshire was last seasons third round defeat to non-league Barnet.