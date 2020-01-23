Northampton Town vs Derby County: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch FA Cup 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
🗣️ "The FA Cup gave me my greatest moment as a football fan." - @WayneRooney
🎬🐏 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 23, 2020
And, despite lying two divisions below their opponents, Curle believes that with the right work ethic, his players are in with a chance. He told the Northampton media: "It's a great opportunity for ourselves to showcase what we're about on the pitch and off the pitch by being able to host a very, very good Championship football team and football club here at The PTS Stadium."
"We will have challenges on Friday night but we won't shy away from them. Working hard, enjoying working hard and knowing it is part of our DNA gives us an opportunity against anybody."
The Rams sit in 16th, with relegation highly unlikely and the playoffs requiring a remarkable feat. An FA Cup run may well be the medicine they need.
With all due respect to Northampton, tomorrow night presents an enticing opportunity for the Rams to breeze into the 5th round should they eliminate complacency, and after their 0-2 victory at Selhurst Park, Cocu's men will be confident they can mix it with the best.
Nobody is suggesting they can win the cup, but a surge to the quarter-finals, for example - with a likely fixture against one of the Premier League heavyweights in store - might just provide the silver lining to what has been a bleak season for Derby fans.
Providing a fitness update, Phillip said: “Jack [Marriott] is okay. He has trained and is available. Shinnie, we have to see. He did some more work and trained yesterday, so he could be available which would be a positive for the team.” pic.twitter.com/qR87F9Mz8X — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 23, 2020
However, the likes of Mason Bennet (ankle), George Evans (calf), and Krystian Bielik (long-term knee injury) make up a substantial injury list.
⚽️ Keith Curle has confirmed that the club reluctantly decided not to appeal Scott Wharton's red card. 'We didn't agree with the decision but we were advised the chances of a successful appeal were low and it risked the ban being extended.' Wharton will miss 3 games. pic.twitter.com/PdgzrJrIVW — Northampton Town (@ntfc) January 23, 2020