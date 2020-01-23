Northampton Town vs Derby County: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch FA Cup 2020
Photo by Adam Millington/VAVEL UK

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us for all the details, analysis and lineups for Northampton vs Derby.
How to watch Northampton vs Derby Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: BT Sport.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

 

 

Rooney pre-match comments
Curle relishing opportunity to take Championship scalp
It is set to be somewhat of a culture shock for Derby on Friday, who - after bathing in the glory of the Rooney-inspired victory at Selhurst Park in the previous round - will make the short trip through the East Midlands to the  8,000-capacity PTS Academy Stadium, the home of Keith Curle's battling Cobblers who will be doing all they can to write their names in the headlines.

And, despite lying two divisions below their opponents, Curle believes that with the right work ethic, his players are in with a chance. He told the Northampton media: "It's a great opportunity for ourselves to showcase what we're about on the pitch and off the pitch by being able to host a very, very good Championship football team and football club here at The PTS Stadium."

"We will have challenges on Friday night but we won't shy away from them. Working hard, enjoying working hard and knowing it is part of our DNA gives us an opportunity against anybody."

A punt at the cup for the Rams?
While the arrival of Wayne Rooney may have lifted spirits at Pride Park, the tumultuous and chaotic nature of Cocu's first season is equally unavoidable, with drink driving scandals, point deduction threats and relegation scares reducing last season's playoff finalists to the laughing stock of the Sky Bet Championship.

The Rams sit in 16th, with relegation highly unlikely and the playoffs requiring a remarkable feat. An FA Cup run may well be the medicine they need.

With all due respect to Northampton, tomorrow night presents an enticing opportunity for the Rams to breeze into the 5th round should they eliminate complacency, and after their 0-2 victory at Selhurst Park, Cocu's men will be confident they can mix it with the best.

Nobody is suggesting they can win the cup, but a surge to the quarter-finals, for example - with a likely fixture against one of the Premier League heavyweights in store - might just provide the silver lining to what has been a bleak season for Derby fans.

 

 

Derby team news
The Rams are likely to be boosted by the return of Graeme Shinnie on Friday, who has been sidelined through injury since mid-November. "Graeme Shinnie trained for three days last week and it is possible he will be part of the team at Northampton," manager Phillip Cocu told the Derby media. Striker Jack Marriot will also be welcomed back into the fold.

However, the likes of Mason Bennet (ankle), George Evans (calf), and Krystian Bielik (long-term knee injury) make up a substantial injury list.

Northampton Town team news
The Cobblers will be without center-back Scott Wharton, who will serve the first of his three-match suspension after picking up a red card against Leyton Orient. 36-year-old Alan McCormack is also set to miss out through injury.
Kick-off time
The Northampton vs Derby match will be played at The PTS Academy Stadium in Northampton, England. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 BST.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Emirates FA Cup fixture featuring Northampton Town and Derby County. My name is  Toby Bowles and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, team updates and news as it happens right here on VAVEL.
