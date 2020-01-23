What next for Manchester United?

Burnley handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his 12th defeat in the Premier League as permanent Manchester United manager. The losses now outweigh the victories in the league as United only managed 11 wins under the Norweigan manager.

United have failed to score in their last two league matches, both resulting in losses and both without their top goal-scorer Marcus Rashford.

Where can the goals come from?

With Rashford out for a minimum of two months, the responsibility falls to Anthony Martial to score goals. Martial wasted a fantastic opportunity to snatch a point at Anfield last weekend against top of the league Liverpool, he also squandered another chance on Wednesday night.

Creativity has been an issue for United against bottom-half sides this season, although, this proved to not be the issue against the Clarets. With 72% possession of the ball and seven shots on target, it's a wonder how the Red Devils could not score. With just over a week remaining in the January transfer window, a striker and central midfielder are required but there is no faith in the board to bring them in. Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Rashford are all out with extended injuries.

Is it Solskjaer, the players, the board or a combination of them all?

Since becoming the permanent man in charge at Old Trafford, Burnley have won more Premier League matches than Solskjaer with United. The fans continued to chant the anti-glazer songs and they only got louder as the poor performance continued.

With just over half an hour remaining, chants of "Stand up if you hate the Glazers" rang out around the ground. The fans complied and you struggled to see anyone seated. Despite Ed Woodward not being in the stadium last night, there is no doubt word will have got to him about the toxic environment. It is clear to say that the fans want to see Solskjaer succeed as they chanted in support of him but are rapidly turning against the board.

United's next two fixtures are in cup competitions. They will travel to either Tranmere or Watford in the FA Cup 4th round on Sunday before they return to the Etihad for the second time this season in the away leg of the Carabao Cup. United are 3-1 down in the tie but they did manage to win 2-0 at the Etihad in December. Both sides have seen their teams change drastically since then, with Americ Laporte returning for Manchester City and United's injury list lengthened.