What will Lazaro bring to Newcastle

After Newcastle United confirmed the loan deal for Valentino Lazaro from Inter Milan it has provided Steve Bruce with one of the best young talents in Europe.

Lazaro is a rough diamond so it is up to Bruce to unearth his talent which he showcased at Hertha Berlin and Red Bull Salzburg.

What to expect

During his initial loan spell in Berlin Lazaro was dupped to be the best Austrian to grace the Bundesliga since David Alaba burst on the scene.

During his time in the German capital and Inter Milan, he has been likened to Chelsea star Willian.

This is to do with his electric pace over the first five-yards and ability to shift the ball from one foot to the other quickly.

Key qualities

His ability to glide past a defender in a one-on-one situation is one of the best in the Serie A, he is great at manipulating a defender and getting past him with ease.

However, he is not just an exceptional dribbler he is brilliant from a dead ball situation.

He can deliver a cross onto a sixpence from a corner or free-kick which will offer the Magpies a different kind of delivery to Matt Ritchie's usual glided ball in.

He can get a lot of whip on his crosses, so perfect for inswinging dead ball situations which is something Newcastle have struggled for when Ritchie's out of the side, someone who can put in a good delivery.

However, the Magpie are not just getting a technically gifted player, they are getting someone who wants to prove himself after a rough patch in his career.

This is the type of player Bruce has been looking for, players that are willing to give their all for the club and that is what he has in Nabil Bentaleb and Lazaro.

Where will he fit in

Another key thing Bruce was looking for in any new signings was versatility and Bentaleb and Lazaro both possess that.

Lazaro can play anywhere across the pitch behind the striker but is most suited to the right-wing.

However, with bruce opting for a system that very often requires athletic and fast wing-backs Lazaro ticks both those boxes. The Austrian has an art of timing his tackles perfectly in the defensive third.

Therefore, it offers Bruce the chance to play him as an attacking wing-back who could get back and defend quickly or in his natural position as a winger to give Allan Saint-Maximin sufficient rest with his poor record of injuries.