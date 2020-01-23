Pearson: "Things won't always go your way"

Perhaps even harsh doesn't do it justice, but it has happened now, and it serves little to be dwelled on. That is the view espoused by Nigel Pearson after an inimical loss for his side at Villa Park on Tuesday night.

Proceedings started well. Watford arguably had the better of the play in the first half, pushing their hosts Aston Villa on to the back foot for much of the opening 45 minutes, and they were rewarded for their exertions when skipper Troy Deeney powered home a header shortly before the break. A fifth win in eight league games under Pearson looked well in reach.

The second half would hold a rather different story for the Hornets. Villa grabbed a foothold in the game and flipped the balance on its head, equalising first through Douglas Luiz in the 68th minute before Tyrone Mings sent the ground into raptures with a dramatic stoppage time winner.

Embed from Getty Images

Watford's crucial midweek trip to Birmingham became a tale of the perilous journey from elation to deflation in the space of about half an hour. It sees them sink back down to 19th in the table as their hosts exit the relegation zone for now, but Pearson knows the chance still remains for he and his squad to set the record straight again in the fixtures to come.

“Tonight was a disappointing situation, but the players have shown an incredible amount of resolve and commitment to getting the right results. I’m experienced enough to know you won’t always get positive outcomes.

“But, providing the players always show the right intent in games and show commitment, this going to be the most important thing moving forward.”

A cruel blow

Any defeat is damaging in a predicament such as Watford's, but the manner in which they lost the tie at Villa Park felt particularly disheartening. Haphazard defending and lapses of concentration made it look like pre-Pearson Watford again, diametrically opposed to the form they have generally showed to date under the 56-year old.

Nonetheless, and even despite a poor spell of performance in the second half, the loss was tough to swallow for Pearson and his players — it was almost as if a period of relative fortune in recent weeks collapsed into a cruel circus of adversity on Tuesday evening.

“It’s difficult because it’s the last kick of the game, and I don’t really think we deserved that," he said. "We’ve had a couple of decent situations where we had opportunities to extend the lead, but it didn’t quite happen for us.”

The Hornets certainly did have opportunities. Gerard Deulofeu skewed wide after an incisive individual run in the first half and Deeney squandered a golden chance to double his tally in the second, drawing to impressive saves in quick succession from Pepe Reina.

Embed from Getty Images

Again, though, Pearson views it as a manageable setback rather than a detrimental calamity in the wider context of Watford's season.

“I think going into the last few moments of the game a draw would have been a relatively fair result. To be talking about a defeat is quite difficult but, as I’ve said, there are going to be setbacks and this is one of them so it’s important that we deal with it pretty quickly.”

Positive amid the pressure

This is a testing time in the footballing calendar. Watford are now in the midst of a run of four games in no more than nine days. To say that Pearson's hands are currently tied in his ability to dictate his side's successes is a large understatement; just as important will be the ability of his players to exert themselves beyond what they believe to be their maximum capacity. Luck will have to play its part, too.

Pearson believes the application of his players, as well as the orientation of the tactical system for the game, was sufficient and appropriate for the Hornets to muster a result from Villa, but it merely turned into one of those inevitable days when it just wasn't to be.

“We didn’t intend to sit back," the head coach asserted. "We’ve had a lot of football, we’ve had the same players playing a lot but it wasn’t our intention to sit back. I think that’s more testament to Villa for being positive and putting us under pressure.

Embed from Getty Images

“But I thought we dealt with it relatively comfortably and I think one of the things you have to realise sometimes is that things won’t always go your way, and that’s what happened in the last minute.”