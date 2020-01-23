Liverpool FC Women have announced the signing of goalkeeper Rylee Foster

With the 5pm transfer deadline fast approaching, the Reds have managed to secure the service of Rylee Foster, who joins after finishing her career in the American with West Virginia University after a four-year spell.

✍🏻 #LFC ✍🏻



Breaking: Liverpool Women have signed Canadian under-20s international goalkeeper Rylee Foster.



She joins from the American college system after finishing a four-year spell at West Virginia University. pic.twitter.com/aY2UXyd2hb — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) January 23, 2020

She registered a total of 84 appearances and 39 clean sheets while at the university.

It comes as no surprise that after shot-stopper Fran Kitching sufferied a horrific injury during training that the Merseyside club would have to replace the 21-year-old. Given the severity of the cut to her face, it is unclear how long she will miss.

Given Kitching's unknown time on the sidelines, the Canadian is likely to be an option for Vicky Jepson's starting XI in this weekend's FA Women's Cup home game against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday January 26.

The youngster has revealed in her quick interview with Liverpool that she has been a Reds' fan since she can recall and is extremely delighted to have signed for the club.

A childhood dream:

“It’s been a dream for me to play for Liverpool since I was a young kid. To be able to start my professional career and be in Liverpool – this was the ultimate goal.”

She holds a very special sentiment for the club as she poses with the famous, "you'll never walk alone" motto tattoo to mark her grandparents who passed away.

She has a tattoo with the club’s ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ motto on her arm in memory of her grandparents who passed away and were from Wavertree. pic.twitter.com/4mjQh440Rx — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) January 23, 2020

"I got the tattoo in 2014 after my grandmother passed away. My grandparents are both from Wavertree in Liverpool but moved away during the war. It's just a commemorative thing to show that they are always with me."

Another addition to the squad:

Liverpool boss, Vicky Jepson is excited to have the youngster in the squad "that brings in competition."

"She's settled in well and we're looking forward to seeing what she's capable of."

The Reds have moved second from bottom of the WSL table after a close relegation contest against Bristol City Women.