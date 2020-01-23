Bristol City Women confirm the signing of Australian International Chloe Logarzo

Earlier this morning, sources close to VAVEL UK had informed the site that the Australian International was set to join Women's Super League outfit Bristol City Women. However, the announcement was yet to be made official by the Robins.

What can she bring to help maintain Bristol City's survival?

The experienced midfielder can bring a wealth of international experience to the Barclays WSL. During her debut year for Sydney FC in 2011, she made 12 appearances, scoring on three occasions that saw the Australian side win the W-League title.

Logarzo is currently representing her country ahead of the Women's Olympic qualifiers next month against China-Taipei, Thailand and Taiwan and therefore will only join her teammates in mid-February.

Australian contingent:

With this signing, another Australian addition has joined the WSL in the space of a month, after recent signings with the likes of Sam Kerr and Hayley Raso who have signed for Chelsea Women and Everton Women respectively.

The Australian international has 41 caps for the Matildas and had previously been playing for W-League champions Sydney FC. Coincidently, former teammate, Caitlin Foord also represented the club on a three-year spell and is rumoured to be on her way to play for Arsenal.

The midfielder had previous spells with Colarado pride in the USA and Newcastle Jets in the W-League before venturing to Europe at Eskilstuna United in Sweden and Norway's Avaldsnes. She then rejoined Sydney in 2017.

While representing Sydney FC, she was rewarded Player of the Year in 2018 and a year later she won her second W-League title as well as getting on the scoresheet on a 4-2 victory over Perth in the 2019 W-League Grand Final.

The 25-year-old has two W-League titles and a Tournament of Nations that was won in the United States back in 2017.