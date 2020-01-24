Burnley vs Norwich City: FA Cup Fourth Round Preview

Both sides have struggled somewhat this season, but with one side rediscovering their form, and the other staring down the barrel of relegation, who will prevail?

The Hosts

Burnley had been experiencing a rough patch in the league, losing their first two games of the year, and the last two before the new year, until they came from behind against Leicester to take all three points. That victory could have been the turning point in their season, as they maintained their form to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford. Sean Dyche’s side also showed their class to come through their tough period to complete a professional performance against Peterborough in the previous round of the FA Cup.

Goals from Jay Rodriguez, Jeff Hendrick, and Erik Pieters held out against a spirited Posh side, who grabbed goals from Ivan Toney and Ricky-Jade Jones. This performance showed that Burnley are capable of producing good performances in a cup competition after a dismal couple of years. Poor sides and a lack of effort has summed up the Clarets’ performances in recent years in both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, but Burnley fans are hoping that this year can be the year when they make a good show of themselves.

The guests

Norwich had a relatively good start to the season, with striker Teemu Pukki being their star performer so far. A drop off in form has seen the Canaries slip to the bottom of the league table, six points adrift of Watford and Bournemouth who complete the relegation zone. Two defeats in their last three games leaves Daniel Farke’s side struggling for form but, like their hosts, they will be hoping for a good performance at the very least, to show some fight in what is turning out to be a tough season. In the last round of the FA Cup, Norwich overcame Preston North End 4-2 at Deepdale. The star of the show was 18-year-old Adam Idah, who scored a hat-trick, doing his chances of being given a shot in the Premier League before the end of the season absolutely no harm.